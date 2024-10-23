'Royal by Blood, Rebel by Choice': Prabhas Claims Throne in The Raja Saab Motion Poster - Watch

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film The Raja Saab, starring pan-India superstar Prabhas, have unveiled a king-size motion poster on his birthday today, October 23. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the poster showcases the 45-year-old actor in a regal avatar, hinting at a blend of romance, comedy, and drama in the movie. Alongside Prabhas, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Agarwal in pivotal roles.

Fans of Prabhas have something special to celebrate as the makers of his upcoming film, The Raja Saab, have released a captivating new poster and a thrilling motion teaser. The poster features Prabhas in an imposing black attire, seated on a throne, his intense gaze piercing through the camera, long locks cascading down, and a cigar nonchalantly held in his mouth. This striking image perfectly sets the tone for the film.

Taking X, team The Raja Saab dropped Prabhas birthday poster along with a caption that reads, ""Royal by blood…Rebel by choice…Claiming what was always his! 🔥🔥 Motion Poster out now. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas ❤️ #Prabhas #TheRajaSaab."

Accompanying the poster is a two-minute motion poster that serves as a delightful treat for fans. It opens with an eerie birthday tune played on an abandoned piano in a dense jungle, leading into a spooky transition that reveals a grand mansion. Here, we see Prabhas introduced as a regal figure, embodying royalty as he stylishly places a cigar in his mouth, reminiscent of the legendary Rajinikanth. The atmospheric background score by Thaman amplifies the suspense, culminating in an intriguing moment where Prabhas appears upside down, accompanied by the tagline, "Horror is the new humour."

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, The Raja Saab promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience. Set for a grand release on April 10, 2025, the film will be available in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The cast is an impressive ensemble, with Prabhas leading alongside Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. The supporting roles feature actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and the ever-hilarious Brahmanandam.