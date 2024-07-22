Rohman Shawl Says There's 'Something Special' Days after Sushmita Sen's 'No Man in My Life' Claim

Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's relationship rumours once again gained traction after they were photographed at an award ceremony recently. However, during a recent interview, the former Miss Universe shared that she has been single for some time now. Rohman Shawl, on the other hand, has claimed that they share 'something special.'

In a recent interview with a newswire, Sen's rumoured beau Rohman was asked about his current relationship status with the Aarya actor. Responding to the question, he said, "We've been together for six years, so what's new?" He stated that they had "always been friends," and that this would not change.

Shawl also mentioned that they share "something special," which is quite clear. In contrast, Sushmita recently revealed on Rhea Chakraborty's show Chapter 2 that she 'doesn't have a man' in her life. She stated, "As we sit here today, I have no man in my life. I have been single for a while now." Sen also added that she has been single for three years and is not "interested" in anyone.

The former Miss World added that it is 'wonderful' to be on a break from relationships and that the longest she had been with someone was nearly five years. She also revealed her thoughts on heartbreak, saying that there is nothing like it at her age. Instead, she goes all out and invests love, care, and energy in a relationship. Sushmita and Rohman dated for a while before calling it quits in 2021. However, the two maintain a friendly relationship.

On the professional front, Sushmita most recently appeared in the third installment of her critically praised series, Aarya: The Antim Vaar. The Ram Madhvani directorial also stars Ila Arun, Vikas Kumar, and Sikandar Kher in major roles. The series premiered in February of this year and is now available on Disney Plus and Hotstar.