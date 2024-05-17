Rohit Shetty Begins Final Leg of Ajay Devgn Starrer Singham Again Shoot in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Bollywood's celebrated director Rohit Shetty and his team arrived in Kashmir to commence the final leg of filming for his upcoming action-packed movie Singham Again. Shetty, along with key members of his team, is currently in Kashmir conducting location recces and meeting with local officials and talent.

"Earlier today, Shetty met with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar before heading to Sonamarg to finalise shooting locations. The team is expected to remain in the region for about a week," a member of Shetty's team said.

She further added, "Joining Shetty in Srinagar today were cast members Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 and is a highly anticipated sequel in Shetty’s popular cop franchise, featuring Devgn in the lead role."

The ensemble cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Jackie Shroff. Arjun Kapoor, who plays the antagonist, has already wrapped up his portion of the film.

Singham Again is slated for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. The film, directed and co-produced by Shetty under Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Devgn Films, has a budget of Rs 200 crore.

The film marks the continuation of the Singham series, which began with the release of Singham in 2011, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, while Kareena Kapoor Khan returns as Avni Kamat Singham. Other key roles include Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya.