Rohit Bal Passes Away: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Mourn His Demise, Last Muse Ananya Panday Remembers 'Gudda'

Hyderabad: The passing of Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal left an indelible mark on the industry and the hearts of many. Known affectionately as "Gudda," he played a pivotal role in bringing Indian design to the global stage, dressing not only local celebrities but also Hollywood stars. His untimely passing on Friday night at a South Delhi hospital, following a heart attack, has sent shockwaves through the fashion and entertainment communities. He was 63 years old.

The news of his passing has elicited heartfelt tributes from numerous figures in the industry. Priyanka Chopra shared a joyful photo of Bal from a past show on Instagram, lamenting, "Gone too young. Rest peacefully." Similarly, Sonam Kapoor expressed her sorrow while preparing for a Diwali celebration in one of Bal’s exquisite designs, saying, "I hope you're at peace. Always your biggest fan."

Priyanka Chopra on Rohit Bal's demise (Photo: Sonam Kapoor IG Story)

Bal's vibrant spirit and extraordinary talent were evident in both his work and personal life. His last public appearance was last month, where he made a spectacular comeback at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale, despite battling health issues. This event showcased his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe," highlighting his innovative blend of traditional and modern styles.

Sonam Kapoor remembers Rohit Bal (Photo: Sonam Kapoor IG Story)

Ananya Panday, who had the honour of being Bal's last muse at his recent show, posted a touching tribute along with a picture of them together, writing, "Gudda. Om shanti." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also weighed in, calling Bal's death "sad and shocking."

Ananya Panday mourns Rohit Bal's demise (Photo: Ananya Panday IG Story)

Filmmaker Onir reflected on Bal’s significant impact, noting, “Huge loss for the fashion industry and his friends. What a flamboyant life & body of work.” The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) confirmed the news of his demise on their official Instagram, highlighting Bal's legacy as a founding member and a pioneer who redefined Indian fashion.

Despite his health struggles, which included a hospitalization in 2023 for heart issues, Bal remained resilient and hopeful. In a heartfelt message to his supporters during his recovery, he wrote, “Your support has been a beacon of hope… Let's keep moving forward with hope and courage.”

Rohit Bal's passing has undoubtedly created a void in the Indian fashion landscape, leaving behind a legacy of creativity and artistry that will inspire future generations. Rest in peace, Gudda.