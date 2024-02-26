'Rogue or Rescuer?' Sidharth Malhotra Amps up Yodha Trailer Release Buzz with Latest Poster

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Yodha, which is set to hit theaters on March 15. Leading up to the premiere, the Yodha team has been actively sharing promotional assets. Recently, Sidharth took to social media to add to the excitement surrounding the release of the Yodha trailer. He unveiled a striking poster of himself, reminding his followers that the trailer will be unveiled in three days, on February 29.

On Instagram, Sidharth dropped the latest poster from Yodha. In the promotional image, he is seen in combat mode, wielding a gun against the backdrop of a flight and an explosion, hinting at intense drama. Alongside the poster, Sidharth captioned, "Up in the sky, amidst the turbulence, Yodha prepares for action! 👊🏻 #YodhaTrailer out on Feb 29th! #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Interestingly, the poster adds intrigue to Sidharth's character in the movie. While he is said to be portraying a soldier, the text "'Rogue or rescuer?" hints at complexity to his role. The film's plot centers on terrorists hijacking a passenger plane, with an off-duty soldier on board devising a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers' survival when the engine fails.

While anticipation for the Yodha trailer is high, the makers recently delighted audiences with a teaser of the film and the song Zindagi Tere Naam. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Yodha is directed by the duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, with Sagar handling the screenplay. Yodha marks another venture for Sidharth in the action and patriotic genre, following the success of Shershaah, Mission Majnu, and the OTT series Indian Police Force, all of which are high on action and patriotic themes.