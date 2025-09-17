ETV Bharat / entertainment

Robert Redford: Remembering Hollywood's Golden Rebel, His Best Films On OTT And Why He Still Speaks To Gen Z

Robert Redford: Remembering Hollywood's Golden Rebel ( Photo: Getty Images )

Published : September 17, 2025

Hyderabad: Robert Redford, who passed away on Tuesday in Utah, US, at the age of 89, was much more than just another movie star. He was an actor, director, activist, and one of the rare few who could combine box-office glamour with cultural depth. His blond-haired, blue-eyed charm made him a matinee idol, but his mind and spirit went far beyond Hollywood. For today’s generation, Redford might be just a familiar face from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame (2019), where he appeared as the sly Secretary Alexander Pierce. But long before superheroes ruled the big screen, Redford was the kind of actor who was the blockbuster. His films defined the 1960s and ’70s, an era when Hollywood was reinventing itself. Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford in publicity still from the movie The Way We Were directed by Sydney Pollack, 1973. (Photo: Getty Images) Born Charles Robert Redford Jr. in Santa Monica in 1936, he came from a modest background. His father was first a milkman and later worked as an accountant. Redford carried that everyman quality with him throughout his career, no matter how big the stage got.