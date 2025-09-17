Robert Redford: Remembering Hollywood's Golden Rebel, His Best Films On OTT And Why He Still Speaks To Gen Z
Hollywood legend Robert Redford passed away at 89. Read on for his best films on OTT and why he still matters for Gen Z.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST
Hyderabad: Robert Redford, who passed away on Tuesday in Utah, US, at the age of 89, was much more than just another movie star. He was an actor, director, activist, and one of the rare few who could combine box-office glamour with cultural depth. His blond-haired, blue-eyed charm made him a matinee idol, but his mind and spirit went far beyond Hollywood.
For today’s generation, Redford might be just a familiar face from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame (2019), where he appeared as the sly Secretary Alexander Pierce. But long before superheroes ruled the big screen, Redford was the kind of actor who was the blockbuster. His films defined the 1960s and ’70s, an era when Hollywood was reinventing itself.
Born Charles Robert Redford Jr. in Santa Monica in 1936, he came from a modest background. His father was first a milkman and later worked as an accountant. Redford carried that everyman quality with him throughout his career, no matter how big the stage got.
Redford’s choices were always a step ahead of their time. Whether it is his unforgettable partnership with Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) and The Sting (1973), to political thrillers such as Three Days of the Condor (1975) and All the President’s Men (1976), he kept pushing boundaries with each one of them. Never did he shy away from bringing politics into cinema, even when it wasn’t considered fashionable.
But Redford’s biggest gift to cinema might just be the Sundance Film Festival. At a time when independent filmmakers were struggling to find a platform, he used his own stardom to create a global stage. By creating Sundance, he gave a platform to indie filmmakers who didn’t fit the Hollywood mould.
Meryl Streep’s tribute summed it up perfectly: “One of the lions has passed.” From Jane Fonda to Leonardo DiCaprio, the film industry is united in mourning a man who gave Hollywood more than it ever gave him.
And the best way to honour him? Dive into his films. Whether you want a buddy western, a political thriller, or a romance for the ages, Redford’s filmography has something for everyone.
Here are 10 of his most iconic films and where to stream them:
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) | Where to Watch: Rent/Buy on Prime Video
- The Sting (1973) | Where to Watch: Rent/Buy on Prime Video
- The Way We Were (1973) | Where to Watch: Rent/Buy on Prime Video
- Jeremiah Johnson (1972) | Where to Watch: Tubi
- Three Days of the Condor (1975) | Where to Watch: Prime Video with MGM+
- All the President’s Men (1976) | Where to Watch: Rent/Buy on Prime Video
- The Natural (1984) | Where to Watch: Rent/Buy on Prime Video
- Out of Africa (1985) | Where to Watch: Rent/Buy on Prime Video
- A River Runs Through It (1992) | Where to Watch: Prime Video with MGM+
- All Is Lost (2013) | Where to Watch: Prime Video
Why Robert Redford Still Matters for Gen Z
- At first glance, Redford might feel like a star from another era for Gen Z. Long before climate change was a trending hashtag. Redford campaigned for the environment and put his fame to work for green causes in the 70s.
- Whether it was making thrillers about political corruption or backing films that questioned power, he proved movies can be entertaining and meaningful at the same time.
- In many ways, Redford lived by walking the talk and using creativity to make a difference, questioning the system, and still managing to stay relevant.
