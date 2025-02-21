Robert De Niro's OTT Debut Zero Day Strems On Netflix - All You Need To Know About Cyber-Attack Thriller; See X Reactions

Hyderabad: Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has made his television debut with Netflix's newly released thriller series Zero Day, and it has already generated significant buzz among fans.
The six-episode series, created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, delves into the devastation caused by a catastrophic cyberattack that costs thousands of lives, driving an already vulnerable nation to the brink. De Niro, a two-time Academy Award winner, plays a former US president who is called back to duty to conduct a high-stakes investigation into the attack.
Released on Netflix on Thursday, Zero Day also features Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, and Matthew Modine. The show has received widespread critical acclaim for its intense storytelling, gripping performances, and reflection on modern-day political and cybersecurity concerns.
Robert De Niro's First TV Role And Possibly His Last
Despite a legendary career spanning over 60 years, Zero Day marks De Niro's first foray into television. The Taxi Driver and Raging Bull star admitted that taking on a TV series was an immense challenge, requiring a workload comparable to shooting three feature films back-to-back.
Speaking about the demanding role, De Niro said in an interview with Netflix, "It was a lot of work to learn all that and a lot of it was exposition, especially in certain parts. There wasn't much room for paraphrasing and stuff like that, or adlibbing... But it was worth doing, you know?"
However, when asked if he would consider doing another television series in the future, the veteran actor hesitated. "I don't know. It's a lot of work. It's like doing three features back to back," he admitted, suggesting that Zero Day could be a one-time venture into the world of TV.
About Zero Day
At the core of Zero Day is a chillingly realistic premise: a massive cyberattack cripples the United States, causing mass casualties and nationwide panic. As the country reels from the devastation, De Niro's character, former President George Mullen, is tasked with leading the Zero Day Commission to uncover the truth behind the attack.
The show's co-creator, Noah Oppenheim, revealed that the writing process often felt eerily prescient. "Every day we'd be on set, and whether it was election-related news or just some other event in the world, we would see things happening that when we had written about them in the show, we had thought were fictional, you know, fancies and pieces of speculation. And then we watched as these things unfolded in the real world."
Matthew Modine, who plays a politician in the series, emphasised the real-world implications of the story. "It's not a question of if a cyberattack will happen on the United States or some other country. It's when," he stated.
Netizens React to Zero Day
As with any major release, Zero Day has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with fans and critics sharing their opinions on X (formerly Twitter).
One user praised De Niro's performance, writing, "De Niro plays a better fake president than @DonaldTrump could ever aspire to be. #zeroday."
Another fan raved about the series, saying, "Watched this in its entirety this afternoon, absolutely loved it! Now excuse me while I eat dinner & sit in a perpetual state of existential dread… #ZeroDay."
However, not all reviews were positive. One user tweeted, "Tried watching #ZeroDay It’s not good. Robert De Niro has lost it. It's time to retire Robert. All I see is his #TDS all over the screen."
Another user expressed confusion about the series, writing, "Has anyone started the series #ZeroDay on Netflix? I’m one episode in and it’s definitely not what I expected. Low-key confused to be honest."
Robert De Niro's Career
Robert De Niro's contribution to Zero Day adds another milestone in his illustrious Hollywood career. The 81-year-old actor, who has starred in some of the best films of all time, is possibly best known for his most powerful performances, including those in Taxi Driver (1976), The Godfather Part II (1974), Raging Bull (1980), The Deer Hunter (1978), Awakenings (1990), Cape Fear (1991), Silver Linings Playbook (2012), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).
He is a two-time Oscar winner and is considered to be one of the best actors of all time. Although Zero Day might be his first television series, it does clearly show his evergreen ability to completely take over the screen.
Should You Watch Zero Day?
If you appreciate high-stakes political thrillers with thought-provoking plots and outstanding acting, Zero Day should be added to your watch list. The series combines cyber warfare, political drama, and media manipulation to create a fascinating, relevant story about today's digital age risks.
While some viewers find the plot complicated or slow-paced, others value its realism and complexity. Whether you love it or not, Zero Day is a daring and ambitious series that marks a historic moment in De Niro's renowned career. Now streaming on Netflix, Zero Day is available for viewers worldwide. Will you be watching?
