'Robbed Of My Peace': Amaal Mallik Opens Up About Clinical Depression, Distances Himself From Family

Hyderabad: Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik has publicly opened up about his struggles with clinical depression, attributing his emotional turmoil to conflicts within his family. In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Amaal revealed that his self-worth has been repeatedly diminished by the actions of his "near and dear ones," including his parents, composer Daboo Malik and singer Jyoti Malik.

Amaal expressed deep pain over the strained relationship with his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik. According to Amaal, the actions of their parents have created a significant rift between the two siblings, despite their shared success in the music industry.

"Today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that's the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul," he wrote in his post.

Amaal further stated that he has decided to step away from personal ties with his family, mentioning that this decision was not made in anger but was necessary for his healing. "From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength," he added.

Amaal Mallik started his career in Bollywood as a music composer with the film Jai Ho in 2014 and has continued to compose hit songs for films such as Khoobsurat, Roy, Kapoor & Sons, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. His brother, Armaan Malik, has lent his voice to several of Amaal Mallik's compositions, such as Naina, Buddhu Sa Mann, and Jab Tak.

