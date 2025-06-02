ETV Bharat / entertainment

Roadies Double Cross: Kushal Tanwar Lifts The Trophy; Here's What He Wins

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu from Elvish Yadav's gang wins MTV Roadies Double Cross. Read on to know the prize money.

Roadies Double Cross Winner: Kushal Tanwar from Elvish Yadav's Gang Lifts the Trophy
Roadies Double Cross Winner: Kushal Tanwar from Elvish Yadav's Gang Lifts the Trophy (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 2, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST

Updated : June 2, 2025 at 10:49 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The 20th season of MTV Roadies - Roadies Double Cross - concluded with Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, taking the win overall. Gullu was a member of Elvish Yadav's gang and made a huge comeback to take the title.

Kushal Tanwar had a rollercoaster journey on the show. He was initially eliminated but returned as a wild card entry in Gautam Gulati's gang. After winning the ticket to the finale, he was given a chance to switch gangs, and he chose loyalty. Gullu returned to Yadav's gang, his original team. In the grand finale, Gullu faced off against Hartaaj Singh Gill from Prince Narula's gang. Both finalists gave their all in the final task. Gill completed it in 1 minute 48 seconds. Gullu beat him with a time of only 1 minute 16 seconds, winning the contest.

Gullu earned a Hero Karizma XMR bike and Rs 10 lakh cash as a prize. But winning was much more emotional than just the prize.In his first reaction, Gullu said: "Winning MTV Roadies Double Cross wasn't just a title, it was a silent scream finally heard. There was no support, no guiding hand. I went through it alone. This win is more than a trophy. It's for everyone who felt they weren't enough. I had nothing, but I never gave up."

Gang leader Elvish Yadav, who debuted this season, was filled with pride. He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram: "From Day 1, I saw fire in Gullu. He didn't just win tasks, he won hearts. I'm thrilled and overwhelmed that we did it together!" Rannvijay Singha, the host, called this season one of the most dramatic and unpredictable ever. He commended Gullu's journey for his guts, loyalty, and self-belief.

The return of Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Neha Dhupia as gang leaders this season was a treat. Gautam Gulati came in the mid-way of the season as a wildcard gang leader and was also refreshing to the season.

Read More

  1. Squid Game Season 3 Trailer: New Games, Darker Twists, And Gi-hun's Fight Teased In Final Showdown
  2. Did Aamir Khan Hint at Retirement After His Dream Project Mahabharat? Deets Inside
  3. From Opal Suchata Chuangsri's Early Life To Winning Answer: All You Need To Know About Miss World 2025

Hyderabad: The 20th season of MTV Roadies - Roadies Double Cross - concluded with Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, taking the win overall. Gullu was a member of Elvish Yadav's gang and made a huge comeback to take the title.

Kushal Tanwar had a rollercoaster journey on the show. He was initially eliminated but returned as a wild card entry in Gautam Gulati's gang. After winning the ticket to the finale, he was given a chance to switch gangs, and he chose loyalty. Gullu returned to Yadav's gang, his original team. In the grand finale, Gullu faced off against Hartaaj Singh Gill from Prince Narula's gang. Both finalists gave their all in the final task. Gill completed it in 1 minute 48 seconds. Gullu beat him with a time of only 1 minute 16 seconds, winning the contest.

Gullu earned a Hero Karizma XMR bike and Rs 10 lakh cash as a prize. But winning was much more emotional than just the prize.In his first reaction, Gullu said: "Winning MTV Roadies Double Cross wasn't just a title, it was a silent scream finally heard. There was no support, no guiding hand. I went through it alone. This win is more than a trophy. It's for everyone who felt they weren't enough. I had nothing, but I never gave up."

Gang leader Elvish Yadav, who debuted this season, was filled with pride. He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram: "From Day 1, I saw fire in Gullu. He didn't just win tasks, he won hearts. I'm thrilled and overwhelmed that we did it together!" Rannvijay Singha, the host, called this season one of the most dramatic and unpredictable ever. He commended Gullu's journey for his guts, loyalty, and self-belief.

The return of Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Neha Dhupia as gang leaders this season was a treat. Gautam Gulati came in the mid-way of the season as a wildcard gang leader and was also refreshing to the season.

Read More

  1. Squid Game Season 3 Trailer: New Games, Darker Twists, And Gi-hun's Fight Teased In Final Showdown
  2. Did Aamir Khan Hint at Retirement After His Dream Project Mahabharat? Deets Inside
  3. From Opal Suchata Chuangsri's Early Life To Winning Answer: All You Need To Know About Miss World 2025
Last Updated : June 2, 2025 at 10:49 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROADIES WINNER KUSHAL TANWAR GULLUELVISH YADAV GANG ROADIESROADIES XX FINALE RESULTMTV ROADIES PRIZE MONEY 2025ROADIES DOUBLE CROSS WINNER 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.