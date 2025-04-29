Rishi Kapoor's 5th Death Anniversary: Shocking Confessions And Final Wishes Of The Late Bollywood Actor

Hyderabad: April 30, 2025, marks the fifth death anniversary of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Known for his charming on-screen presence and outspoken nature off-screen, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on this day in 2020 at a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Rishi Kapoor was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent nearly a year-long treatment in New York. He returned to India after recovering and was reportedly healthy. However, in early 2020, while shooting for a film, his health began to deteriorate again. It was soon discovered that the cancer had returned. Despite his resilience and determination, he lost the battle and passed away on April 30, 2020.

Kapoor was not only known for his acting but also for being candid in interviews and public appearances. He never hesitated to speak his mind, whether about his personal life or professional experiences. His autobiography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, is filled with bold revelations and confessions.

One of the most talked-about confessions from his book was his admission that he had paid to win a film award. In an interview with a newswire, Kapoor revealed that he bought the Best Actor award in 1973 for his performance in Bobby. While he did not name the award in his book, he later confirmed that it was the Filmfare Best Actor Award. He confessed that a public relations officer named Taraknath Gandhi offered him the award in exchange for thirty thousand rupees, a deal he accepted without much thought. He also expressed regret, especially since Amitabh Bachchan, who starred in Zanjeer the same year, was expected by many to win.

Rishi Kapoor also opened up about a long-standing cold war with Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote that in multi-starrer films, the credit for a film's success would often go solely to Bachchan, regardless of others' performances. Kapoor believed that although he may have been a smaller actor compared to Bachchan, he was no less skilled in acting. He was disheartened that Bachchan never publicly acknowledged the contributions of his co-stars, including himself, Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and Vinod Khanna.

Rishi Kapoor's cold war with Amitabh Bachchan (Photo: IANS)

In Khullam Khulla, Kapoor revealed that after his blockbuster debut in Bobby, his subsequent films failed at the box office, which led him into depression. He had recently married Neetu Singh at the time, and, unable to cope with his failures, he began blaming her, which strained their relationship. Neetu was pregnant, and the emotional toll on her was immense. Kapoor credited his friends and family for helping him recover from this difficult phase.

Another personal revelation was about his first girlfriend, Yasmin Mehta. He shared that during their relationship, she had given him a simple ring. During the shooting of Bobby, co-star Dimple Kapadia wore the ring, but later threw it into the sea near her Juhu home after her engagement to Rajesh Khanna. Rumours emerged that Khanna had thrown Kapoor's ring, but Kapoor clarified that there was never any romantic involvement with Dimple.

Rishi Kapoor also admitted to having a distant relationship with his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. He confessed that he failed as a father because he was too busy with his career to spend time with Ranbir during his formative years. He added that his own relationship with his father, the legendary Raj Kapoor, was similarly distant.

Before his death, Rishi Kapoor had shared two final wishes with his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. He wished to see his son Ranbir Kapoor get married and to see the renovation of the iconic Kapoor family house completed. After his passing, both of his wishes were fulfilled - Ranbir married Alia Bhatt, and the Kapoor family home saw restoration.