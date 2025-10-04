Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishabh Shetty's Film Maintains Strong Hold, Soars Past Rs 100 Cr Mark
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 4, 2025 at 10:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rishabh Shetty's prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, is rewriting box office history with its phenomenal run across India and overseas. Released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2025, the film, which is one of the biggest pan-India releases of the year, opened to a thunderous response.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 made Rs 61.85 crore net in India on Day 1 alone. The regional breakdown highlights the film's wide appeal: Rs 19.6 crore from Kannada, Rs 13 crore from Telugu, Rs 18.5 crore from Hindi, Rs 5.5 crore from Tamil, and Rs 5.25 crore from Malayalam markets.
The momentum continued on the second day as well. Early estimates suggest the film raked in Rs 45 crore net on Day 2, bringing its two-day India total to Rs 106.85 crore. Trade experts predict the numbers will rise even higher as the weekend progresses, with more shows being scheduled in several states due to high demand.
Occupancy Rates
On October 3, 2025, Kantara Chapter 1 had a total of 82.31% Kannada occupancy. Here's the breakdown across all time slots:
Morning Shows: 60.03%
Afternoon Shows: 90.73%
Evening Shows: 86.48%
Night Shows: 92.00%
Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection
According to Sacnilk, the movie also scored an incredible opening with Rs 87.75 crore gross worldwide on Day 1, which is the second-largest opening ever for a Kannada movie after KGF: Chapter 2. With positive word of mouth and also with good reviews from the critics, the worldwide collections are likely to rise further in the days to come.
About Kantara Chapter 1
Unlike the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which centred on land conflicts and the Daiva (deity) spirit in modern times, Kantara Chapter 1 journeys back to the 4th century CE. Set during the Kadamba dynasty era of pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film delves into the origins of the legend and the roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual.
Helmed and headlined by Rishabh Shetty, the movie also features Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. The music is composed by Ajaynish Loknath, with cinematography by Arvind Kashyap.
