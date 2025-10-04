ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishabh Shetty's Film Maintains Strong Hold, Soars Past Rs 100 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Rishabh Shetty's prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, is rewriting box office history with its phenomenal run across India and overseas. Released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2025, the film, which is one of the biggest pan-India releases of the year, opened to a thunderous response.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 made Rs 61.85 crore net in India on Day 1 alone. The regional breakdown highlights the film's wide appeal: Rs 19.6 crore from Kannada, Rs 13 crore from Telugu, Rs 18.5 crore from Hindi, Rs 5.5 crore from Tamil, and Rs 5.25 crore from Malayalam markets.

The momentum continued on the second day as well. Early estimates suggest the film raked in Rs 45 crore net on Day 2, bringing its two-day India total to Rs 106.85 crore. Trade experts predict the numbers will rise even higher as the weekend progresses, with more shows being scheduled in several states due to high demand.

Occupancy Rates

On October 3, 2025, Kantara Chapter 1 had a total of 82.31% Kannada occupancy. Here's the breakdown across all time slots:

Morning Shows: 60.03%