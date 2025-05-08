Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 Faces Tragedy After Junior Artist's Death While Shooting

Hyderabad: In a devastating turn of events, the shooting of the highly-anticipated movie Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, was abruptly paused on Tuesday afternoon when a junior artist drowned in the Souparnika River in Kollur. The victim, M.F. Kapil, 24, was an aspiring artist from Kerala, and served with the production team of the film.

Reportedly, Kapil went swimming after the film crew went for lunch break, when suddenly he was swept away by the current. Locals and police, with the help of the fire brigade, recovered the body at around 7 PM after nearly three hours of searching. A case has been registered at the Kollur police station in this regard.

This is hardly the first hiccup encountered by the crew of Kantara: Chapter 1. Earlier, a bus carrying junior artists overturned near Kollur, but fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. In a different episode, a massive and intricate set, which was built for the film, was blown away by sudden wind and rain. The production also received backlash from the forest department after they accused the team of impacting the environment during filming.

For the unversed, Kantara: Chapter 1, is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which was both a critical and commercial success. It was directed and led by Rishab Shetty. The film went on to gross over Rs 309 crore globally. Kantara was later dubbed in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The forthcoming chapter, produced by Hombale Films, depicts the cultural history of the story during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. Rishab stars alongside Jayaram, Kishore, and Jayasurya. The film is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2025.