Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor for Kantara at 70th National Film Awards; Dedicates Win to 'People of Karnataka'

Hyderabad: Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty has been awarded Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 70th National Film Awards for his standout performance in the blockbuster film Kantara. The film also received the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, further solidifying its status as a cultural phenomenon. The award ceremony was held in Delhi on 8 October 2024.

"Every film has an impact. Our motive is to make films which bring about a change or impact in society. I thank the audience... National Awards are a very prestigious reward for an artist," said Rishabh Shetty on winning the National Award for Best Actor in the 2022 film Kantara on Tuesday.

In a heartfelt statement following the announcement made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in late September, Shetty had expressed his gratitude towards his entire team, stating, "This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work." He acknowledged the contribution of the production house, the director of photography, and the technicians involved, emphasizing that their efforts made the success of Kantara achievable.

Shetty also dedicated his win to the people of Karnataka, thanking them for their unwavering support. "The people have made this film a hit, and I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka," he remarked. Kantara, released on September 30, 2022, is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and tells the story of a Kambala champion who faces off against a principled Forest Range officer. The film has resonated with audiences for its compelling narrative and rich cultural themes.

The awards also recognised several other outstanding films and talents. The Best Feature Film award went to the Malayalam film Aattam, while the Best Non-Feature Film was awarded to Ayena (Mirror). Murmurs Of The Jungle received the accolade for Best Documentary, and the award for Best Book on Cinema was given to Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography authored by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar. The jury, composed of notable filmmakers and industry professionals, included Rahul Rawail, Nila Madhab Panda, and Gangadhar Mudaliar, who played key roles in evaluating this year's entries.