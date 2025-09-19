ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Release Date And Time Finally Revealed

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is among the biggest releases of the year. The film, which Rishab has both directed and acted in, is set to arrive in cinemas this October. Until now, the makers had been tight-lipped, holding back all promotional assets except a few posters and a short glimpse. But with only a few days left for the release, they have finally dropped the update fans were waiting for. The trailer launch date and time.

Meanwhile, fans had been waiting for the trailer update, and the makers have finally revealed it. The Kantara Chapter 1 trailer will be out on September 22 at 12:45 PM.

On Friday, Hombale Films made the announcement on social media, writing, “Get a glimpse into the world of #KantaraChapter1 and witness the rise of a LEGEND. #KantaraChapter1Trailer on September 22 at 12:45 PM.”