Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Release Date And Time Finally Revealed
Hombale Films announced Kantara Chapter 1 trailer release date. Directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, the much-awaited film hits theatres on October 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is among the biggest releases of the year. The film, which Rishab has both directed and acted in, is set to arrive in cinemas this October. Until now, the makers had been tight-lipped, holding back all promotional assets except a few posters and a short glimpse. But with only a few days left for the release, they have finally dropped the update fans were waiting for. The trailer launch date and time.
Meanwhile, fans had been waiting for the trailer update, and the makers have finally revealed it. The Kantara Chapter 1 trailer will be out on September 22 at 12:45 PM.
On Friday, Hombale Films made the announcement on social media, writing, “Get a glimpse into the world of #KantaraChapter1 and witness the rise of a LEGEND. #KantaraChapter1Trailer on September 22 at 12:45 PM.”
To add to the buzz, the makers unveiled a striking poster announcing the IMAX release. Sharing it on social media, Hombale Films wrote, “From sacred roots, a legend awakens. Witness #KantaraChapter1 exclusively in @IMAX from October 2 worldwide. A one-of-its-kind cinematic experience awaits you all.”
The prequel traces the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty, delving into the wild landscapes and forgotten legends of his past.
Kantara started out as a small Kannada film but soon became a nationwide sensation. Made on a modest budget of about Rs 16 crore, the film went on to collect over Rs 415 crore globally with dubbed versions in multiple languages. The success of the film turned Rishab Shetty into a household name and also put Hombale Films on the global map.
With Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, the makers are aiming even higher. Producer Vijay Kiragandur had earlier said in an interview that this is their most ambitious project to date, surpassing every previous film in terms of scale and manpower. But more than just size, he described the film as deeply personal for the team, one that stays true to Hombale’s vision of bringing India’s cultural roots alive on the big screen.
Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is all set to hit big screens on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and English.
