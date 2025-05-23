Rishab Shetty Says 'We're Right On Track', Dismisses Delay Rumours About Kantara Chapter 1

Hyderabad: After multiple tragic incidents and growing online speculation, Kantara star and director Rishab Shetty has issued an official statement confirming the release date of Kantara Chapter 1. The clarification came after several rumours suggested that the film's release might be postponed due to recent unfortunate events involving members of the cast and crew.

Kantara Chapter 1, a highly awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is being produced on a much bigger scale by Hombale Films. The first part of the film, made on a modest budget of Rs 16 crore, became a massive hit and grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide. Naturally, expectations for the next installment are sky-high. However, in recent months, the production has faced several setbacks.

Comedian Rakesh Poojary, who had worked on Kantara Chapter 1, sadly passed away due to a heart attack. Just before this, junior artist M.F. Kapil drowned in a river after the film's shoot. In another incident, several artists were injured in a bus accident, and parts of the set were damaged. Although the incidents were not connected to the shooting directly, some people began spreading rumours, suggesting the film was cursed or that production was halted. These claims caused concern among fans and led to speculation that the film might be delayed.

To address the growing confusion, Hombale Films released a statement on their official social media accounts. Rishab Shetty also reshared the post, urging fans not to believe in rumours. The post stated: "We are on the right track and everything is progressing as planned. Kantara Chapter 1 will be released in theaters worldwide on October 2, 2025. Trust us. We request everyone to stop speculating and not share unauthorised information. Kantara Darshan from October 2, 2025..."

Rishab also recognised the late Rakesh Poojary, remembering him as a good artist and friend. On the other hand, it was confirmed that the death of M.F. Kapil took place on the day there was no shoot scheduled. These are big obstacles, but the team is determined to move forward. Fans can now be at ease as Kantara Chapter 1 will arrive in cinemas on the said date.