Rishab Shetty Says 'We're Right On Track', Dismisses Delay Rumours About Kantara Chapter 1

Hyderabad: After multiple tragic incidents and growing online speculation, Kantara star and director Rishab Shetty has issued an official statement confirming the release date of Kantara Chapter 1. The clarification came after several rumours suggested that the film's release might be postponed due to recent unfortunate events involving members of the cast and crew.
Kantara Chapter 1, a highly awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is being produced on a much bigger scale by Hombale Films. The first part of the film, made on a modest budget of Rs 16 crore, became a massive hit and grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide. Naturally, expectations for the next installment are sky-high. However, in recent months, the production has faced several setbacks.
We’re right on track, and everything is progressing as planned.#KantaraChapter1 will release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025.— Kantara - A Legend (@KantaraFilm) May 22, 2025
Trust us, it’ll be worth the wait.
We kindly urge everyone to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing unverified updates.
ಕಾಂತಾರದ ದರ್ಶನ…
Comedian Rakesh Poojary, who had worked on Kantara Chapter 1, sadly passed away due to a heart attack. Just before this, junior artist M.F. Kapil drowned in a river after the film's shoot. In another incident, several artists were injured in a bus accident, and parts of the set were damaged. Although the incidents were not connected to the shooting directly, some people began spreading rumours, suggesting the film was cursed or that production was halted. These claims caused concern among fans and led to speculation that the film might be delayed.
ನೀನು ನನ್ನ ಮನಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ಒಬ್ಬ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಕಲಾವಿದ. ಕಾಂತಾರ ಸಿನಿಮಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿನ್ನ ಪಾತ್ರ ಹಾಗು ಅದನ್ನು ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುವಾಗ ನಿನ್ನ ಮುಖದ ನಗು ನನ್ನ ಕಣ್ಣಲ್ಲಿ ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ಶಾಶ್ವತ. ಕಲಾವಿದ ವರ್ಗಕ್ಕೆ ಇದೊಂದು ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟ .. ಮತ್ತೆ ಹುಟ್ಟಿ ಬಾ ಗೆಳೆಯ ..— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) May 12, 2025
ನಿನ್ನ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ದೇವರು ಈ ಆಘಾತವನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸುವ… pic.twitter.com/x2Cev99kGi
To address the growing confusion, Hombale Films released a statement on their official social media accounts. Rishab Shetty also reshared the post, urging fans not to believe in rumours. The post stated: "We are on the right track and everything is progressing as planned. Kantara Chapter 1 will be released in theaters worldwide on October 2, 2025. Trust us. We request everyone to stop speculating and not share unauthorised information. Kantara Darshan from October 2, 2025..."
We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of M.F. Kapil, may they find strength and peace in this difficult time.— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) May 8, 2025
ಎಂ.ಎಫ್. ಕಪಿಲ್ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ನಮಗೆ ತೀವ್ರ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು…🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mG6JPLVC6m
Rishab also recognised the late Rakesh Poojary, remembering him as a good artist and friend. On the other hand, it was confirmed that the death of M.F. Kapil took place on the day there was no shoot scheduled. These are big obstacles, but the team is determined to move forward. Fans can now be at ease as Kantara Chapter 1 will arrive in cinemas on the said date.
