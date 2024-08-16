Rishab Shetty Reveals Who Wished Him First After National Award Announcement; Yash, Mammootty Congratulate Winners

Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Yash and Malayalam megastar Mammootty extended their heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the 70th National Film Awards. The actors took to social media to praise the talent and dedication of the awardees, acknowledging the hard work and perseverance required to achieve such prestigious recognition.

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on August 16 in New Delhi, with the Malayalam film Aattam receiving the Best Feature Film. Rishab Shetty has received the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in Kantara, while Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared the Best Actress award for their roles in Thiruchitrambalam and The Kutch Express, respectively.

Rishab Shetty, while speaking to the media, expressed his surprise and joy at winning the Best Actor award. He shared that while Kantara had been recognised by the National Award Committee and fans on social media predicted its success, he didn't initially believe it. Competing with stars like Mammootty made his win even more special.

Shetty further said, "I credit the film's success to my team - cameraman Arvind Kashyap, music director Ajaneesh Loknath, costume designer Pragati, and actor Kishore. My wife, Pragati, was the first to congratulate me, and Yash and Tamil actor Vikram also extended their wishes." Acknowledging the increased responsibility that comes with the award, Shetty promised to continue delivering films that resonate with audiences. He also admitted the high expectations for Kantara 2 and expressed his happiness at receiving the award.

Mammootty and Rishab Shetty were viewed as formidable contenders for the Best Actor award this year. Mammootty, who has won thrice in this category, was once again in the running but ultimately saw the award go to Shetty for his portrayal in Kantara. Mammootty expressed his congratulations to all awardees and wrote, "Congratulations to all the winners of national and state film awards."

Yash also shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the National Awards. A special shoutout to our very own @shetty_rishab, @VKiragandur, Prashanth Neel and the entire @hombalefilms team for the well-deserved recognition for Kantara and KGF 2. Here's to many more heights. This is indeed Kannada cinema's shining moment on the national stage!"

The winners of this year's National Film Awards were disclosed at a press conference held by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The honours, seen as one of the most esteemed and awaited recognition in Indian cinema, also include the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. These distinguished personalities will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony scheduled for October 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.