'Swollen Leg, Exhausted Body': Rishab Shetty Reveals The Pain Behind Kantara Chapter 1's Climax - See Pics

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to perform strongly in cinemas in India, and the actor-filmmaker has now shared with fans a glimpse into the pain and determination behind one of the film's most discussed scenes - its climax.

On Monday, Rishab took to his Instagram account and posted a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets of the film, revealing that he had fought severe physical exhaustion and a swollen leg while filming the climactic sequence. Notwithstanding all the challenges, he pushed himself to deliver the emotionally charged finale that has now become a highlight for viewers worldwide.

Sharing the pictures, Rishab wrote in the caption, "This was during the climax shoot, a swollen leg, an exhausted body... but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in."