'Swollen Leg, Exhausted Body': Rishab Shetty Reveals The Pain Behind Kantara Chapter 1's Climax - See Pics
Rishab Shetty revealed he filmed Kantara: Chapter 1's intense climax with a swollen leg and exhaustion, sharing unseen photos and thanking fans for their love.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 13, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to perform strongly in cinemas in India, and the actor-filmmaker has now shared with fans a glimpse into the pain and determination behind one of the film's most discussed scenes - its climax.
On Monday, Rishab took to his Instagram account and posted a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets of the film, revealing that he had fought severe physical exhaustion and a swollen leg while filming the climactic sequence. Notwithstanding all the challenges, he pushed himself to deliver the emotionally charged finale that has now become a highlight for viewers worldwide.
Sharing the pictures, Rishab wrote in the caption, "This was during the climax shoot, a swollen leg, an exhausted body... but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in."
Shetty concluded his note by expressing gratitude to everyone who has supported the film, writing, "Heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us.. #KantaraChapter1."
Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster flick Kantara, delves into the history of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Rishab, who essays the role of Berme, the guardian spirit of the Kantara forest, protects the tribal communities against exploitation.
The film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles, along with Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel in supporting roles.
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to draw packed audiences in theatres and has been released in multiple languages.
