Rishab Shetty Reveals Near-Death Experiences While Shooting Kantara: Chapter 1; Rukmini Vasanth Calls Her Role Most Special

Hyderabad: The trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 has left audiences buzzing. The much-awaited prequel to Kantara is packed with folklore, mystery, and raw visuals. But behind the magic of cinema lies grit, sweat, and even brushes with death.

At the trailer launch in Bengaluru, actor-director Rishab Shetty made a shocking revelation. He said he almost died four to five times during the shoot. "We worked without rest for months. There were several accidents. By God's grace, I survived those moments," he admitted.

The film's scale pushed the cast and crew to their limits. Shetty explained that everyone on set treated the project as their own. That spirit kept the team going despite hardships. "We trusted the divinity of the story. That faith carried us," he added.

Sadly, the production witnessed real-life tragedies. Actor Kalabhavan Niju, aged 43, who was involved in Kantara 2 auditions, passed away in June. Earlier, Rakesh Pujari, part of the first film, died of cardiac arrest at 33. A junior artiste, M.F. Kapil, lost his life by drowning in Udupi. Though this incident happened off-set, it cast a shadow over the film's journey.