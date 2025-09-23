Rishab Shetty Reveals Near-Death Experiences While Shooting Kantara: Chapter 1; Rukmini Vasanth Calls Her Role Most Special
Rishab Shetty reveals he narrowly escaped death several times while filming Kantara: Chapter 1. His co-star Rukmini Vasanth shares about her role.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 has left audiences buzzing. The much-awaited prequel to Kantara is packed with folklore, mystery, and raw visuals. But behind the magic of cinema lies grit, sweat, and even brushes with death.
At the trailer launch in Bengaluru, actor-director Rishab Shetty made a shocking revelation. He said he almost died four to five times during the shoot. "We worked without rest for months. There were several accidents. By God's grace, I survived those moments," he admitted.
The film's scale pushed the cast and crew to their limits. Shetty explained that everyone on set treated the project as their own. That spirit kept the team going despite hardships. "We trusted the divinity of the story. That faith carried us," he added.
Sadly, the production witnessed real-life tragedies. Actor Kalabhavan Niju, aged 43, who was involved in Kantara 2 auditions, passed away in June. Earlier, Rakesh Pujari, part of the first film, died of cardiac arrest at 33. A junior artiste, M.F. Kapil, lost his life by drowning in Udupi. Though this incident happened off-set, it cast a shadow over the film's journey.
While Shetty carried the burden of survival and storytelling, actress Rukmini Vasanth embraced a different challenge. She plays Princess Kanakavathi, a role she calls one of the most special of her career.
"For me, Princess Kanakavathi has been one of the most special journeys of my life. It wasn’t just about looking regal, it was more about carrying a piece of our land, our folklore, and our faith in every movement," Rukmini shared. Dressed in turquoise drapes and ornate jewellery, she radiates both elegance and strength in the trailer.
For Rukmini, the role is more than performance. "Kanakavathi is royal, yes, but she is also human and vulnerable. I had to surrender to her grace, but also to her grit," she explained.
The trailer hints at an epic saga. It opens with a child searching for the truth about his missing father, then unfolds into battles with a ruthless king, and the arrival of divine protectors. Amid blood, fire, and folklore, a tender romance blooms between Rishab and Rukmini's characters.
Produced with grandeur and rooted in Karnataka's traditions, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set for release on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.
