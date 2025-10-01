INTERVIEW | 'Kantara Chapter 1 Not Shiva's Story': Rishab Shetty Opens Up On Plot Of His Most Ambitious Film Yet
Ahead of Kantara Chapter 1’s release, Rishab Shetty speaks with ETV Bharat’s Keertikumar Kadam on challenges, plot, and vision behind his most ambitious film yet.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
October 1, 2025
Kantara released at a time when film industry was in dire state hit by pandemic. Made on a modest budget, the film became a sleeper hit upon its release in 2022. The Hombale Films' venture became one of the few Indian films to taste commercial success post-pandemic. The word of mouth was so strong that it pulled audiences back to theatres which were struggling for footfall. The world-building was the key to Kantara's success. The audience saw visuals they had never seen before on big screen. The chilling Guliga scream and the Varaha Roopam song captivated audiences beyond South.
At the heart of this film is Rishab Shetty. The writer, director, and lead actor of Kantara dreamt of telling the story of his soil, which resonated with a larger audience. A versatile talent from the Kannada film industry, Shetty began his journey in theater and short films before honing his skills as an assistant director with filmmaker Ananth Nag. After struggling in Mumbai and miscellaneous jobs in a production house, he returned home. A few years later, he made directorial debut with Ricky in 2016. Simultaneously, he went on to earn recognition with acting roles in Bell Bottom, Hero, and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. Yet it was Kantara that truly made him household name. The film earned him National Award for Best Actor and repute of a filmmaker whose stories are grounded in regional culture but still transcend language or cultural boundaries.
Now, Shetty returns with a prequel, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. Set centuries before the original, the film promises to dive deeper into forest mythology, folklore, rituals, and belief systems. For Shetty, this new chapter is one of his most ambitious projects yet. Hours ahead of its release, Shetty spoke to ETV Bharat, sharing insights into the making of his most ambitious film yet.
ETV Bharat: Kantara was a massive success. Did that put pressure on you while making the prequel?
Rishabh Shetty: I can’t exactly say it was pressure, but certainly, the responsibility did increase. If I let pressure affect me, I wouldn’t be able to work. One thing was clear in my mind that the next part also had to be grand and majestic. My team and I have worked tirelessly for the past three years on Kantara Chapter 1. I hope the audience enjoys this film as well.
ETV Bharat: Kantara is based on a specific region in Karnataka, which you portrayed very effectively. But it’s rare for a story from a small southern region to become so popular pan-India. What are your thoughts on this?
Rishabh Shetty: Hearing “pan-India” sounds grand, but in the end, we are all Indians. No matter where you go, roots may look different, but the essence is the same. Initially, we are all diverse, but devotion is one. For example, a journalist from Uttarakhand told me they have something similar called “Manushya Aavahan.” I told him, “We also have ‘Aavahan,’ used in the same sense.” India’s roots are deeply connected to agriculture and soil. Farming is the backbone of our culture. Development and industry came later; earlier, everything revolved around agriculture. Around farming, our faith, food habits, and lifestyles developed. Even as people changed, their humanity remained connected to their roots. That’s why Kantara could connect with every village and be embraced across the country.
ETV Bharat: Does the prequel of Kantara involve the story of Shiva? Does it show his past?
Rishabh Shetty: No, it’s not Shiva’s story, nor is it from the same time period. Shiva’s tale is set in the 1990s, his father’s in the 1970s, and Raja’s in 1870. But this prequel goes way back, to the 4th–5th century. Back then, Karnataka’s first king was Kadamba. The main character here is Barman, a tribal chief. So, it’s the story of his ancestors.
ETV Bharat: Many elements shown in Kantara were also seen in blockbuster like Pushpa or upcoming Thamma. Perhaps they drew inspiration from your work?
Rishabh Shetty: Inspiration comes to everyone. Perhaps in some aspects, they were inspired by my presentation. But that’s positive. Our culture, faith, and roots always spread positivity. That’s gratifying for me.
ETV Bharat: You deserve credit for successfully turning a regional story into a hit. Now, films are being made based on hidden historical regional tales, like the upcoming Thamma and the Marathi Dashavatara, which audiences loved. Do you think a new regional story in Kantara Chapter 1 will appeal to people
Rishabh Shetty: Yes, definitely. Honestly, I never imagined Kantara would get such a response. But I was sure people in Karnataka would like it. The wrod of mouth helped the film to reach Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and eventually Hindi audiences. I am grateful to the audience for that. The new part has a different story, but the central theme remains the same which is the conflict between man and nature. Kantara is a story about the forest and its rules, so it cannot be turned into science fiction. Its narrative is rooted in rituals dedicated to God. Some of this might already be clear from the trailer.
ETV Bharat: Would you like to talk about the major challenges the team faced during shooting?
Rishabh Shetty: Every day, every moment was challenging. Honestly, it felt like making my first film again. In Kannada, this is my fifth film as a director-actor, and it includes two Kantara films (laughs). Previously, I made a film on a 1.4 crore budget, which then seemed big. The recognition, awards, and success Kantara brought were unexpected blessings. But the challenges for this part were even greater.
ETV Bharat: How much truth do the reports of several people dying during the shooting of this film hold?
Rishabh Shetty: Nothing like that happened during the shooting. Unfortunately, we lost three people connected to us. One passed away due to a heart attack during practice, not on set. Another drowned while swimming in a river near a temple on a holiday. The third was Rakesh, a close associate and an excellent artist, who died suddenly of a heart attack. That was a huge shock. He was a very happy and positive person. The entire team still misses him.
ETV Bharat: Kantara has sparked interest in mythological stories among today’s youth. Many are eagerly awaiting Chapter 1 -- what’s your take?
Rishabh Shetty: Today's youth is smart and observant. They look at mythological stories not just as tales but as history—a way of reconnecting with their roots. As a director, it’s my responsibility to present these stories positively, and I am confident I can do that.
ETV Bharat: What do you have to say to those who say Kantara spreads superstition?
Rishabh Shetty: Faith is personal. (laughs) Those who don’t believe have faith in saying “this is not true.” For us, God is nature, parents, and tradition. Even stones can be seen as divine if you look at them that way. This is a ‘philosophy of vision.’ Our Indian culture is thousands of years old. If you delve deep, its significance becomes clear. And I present the faith I have sincerely to the audience.
ETV Bharat: South Indian films are increasingly popular in the Hindi market. Your thoughts?
Rishabh Shetty: That’s very positive. Cinema is no longer limited by language boundaries. Hindi films are popular in the south, and now southern films are leaving their mark across India. This trend began after Covid with films like Baahubali, and since then, southern-language films have been warmly received nationwide.
ETV Bharat: How did you manage the dual role of director and actor?
Rishabh Shetty: There’s nothing special in managing it. Even if I am the director behind the camera, I am an actor in front of it. I go with the flow. As an actor, I have to perform; as a director, I have to show as much as possible. My real struggle lies in balancing my roles as writer, director, and actor. I often jokingly say, “I won’t give dates to my next film,” but the love of the audience draws me back to acting. This isn’t just my journey. I bring the story, but alongside me are co-writers, cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap, my wife Pragati, who has designed costumes for both parts, production designer Banglan, and a strong production house like Hombale Films. Without their contribution, this wouldn’t have been possible. It’s entirely teamwork.
ETV Bharat: The rituals shown in your film aren’t documented anywhere. How much research went into accurately portraying them?
Rishabh Shetty: We did very in-depth research. Since the setting is the 4th–5th century, we involved many professors and researchers. We consulted Vivek, the Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, and Prof. Chinap Ghoda, who have written books on this subject. We also spoke to temple scholars, folk singers, traditional artists, and senior members of the community. We gathered valuable information. But if we had shown everything, it would have been a documentary, not a film. So we carefully chose what was necessary and ensured it blended naturally with the story.
ETV Bharat: Your Hindi is getting better.
Rishabh Shetty: (laughs) Thank you! I’m still improving, so I keep giving interviews in Hindi... it’s all part of the journey.
