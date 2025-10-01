ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | 'Kantara Chapter 1 Not Shiva's Story': Rishab Shetty Opens Up On Plot Of His Most Ambitious Film Yet

Kantara released at a time when film industry was in dire state hit by pandemic. Made on a modest budget, the film became a sleeper hit upon its release in 2022. The Hombale Films' venture became one of the few Indian films to taste commercial success post-pandemic. The word of mouth was so strong that it pulled audiences back to theatres which were struggling for footfall. The world-building was the key to Kantara's success. The audience saw visuals they had never seen before on big screen. The chilling Guliga scream and the Varaha Roopam song captivated audiences beyond South.

At the heart of this film is Rishab Shetty. The writer, director, and lead actor of Kantara dreamt of telling the story of his soil, which resonated with a larger audience. A versatile talent from the Kannada film industry, Shetty began his journey in theater and short films before honing his skills as an assistant director with filmmaker Ananth Nag. After struggling in Mumbai and miscellaneous jobs in a production house, he returned home. A few years later, he made directorial debut with Ricky in 2016. Simultaneously, he went on to earn recognition with acting roles in Bell Bottom, Hero, and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. Yet it was Kantara that truly made him household name. The film earned him National Award for Best Actor and repute of a filmmaker whose stories are grounded in regional culture but still transcend language or cultural boundaries.

Now, Shetty returns with a prequel, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. Set centuries before the original, the film promises to dive deeper into forest mythology, folklore, rituals, and belief systems. For Shetty, this new chapter is one of his most ambitious projects yet. Hours ahead of its release, Shetty spoke to ETV Bharat, sharing insights into the making of his most ambitious film yet.

ETV Bharat: Kantara was a massive success. Did that put pressure on you while making the prequel?

Rishabh Shetty: I can’t exactly say it was pressure, but certainly, the responsibility did increase. If I let pressure affect me, I wouldn’t be able to work. One thing was clear in my mind that the next part also had to be grand and majestic. My team and I have worked tirelessly for the past three years on Kantara Chapter 1. I hope the audience enjoys this film as well.

ETV Bharat: Kantara is based on a specific region in Karnataka, which you portrayed very effectively. But it’s rare for a story from a small southern region to become so popular pan-India. What are your thoughts on this?

Rishabh Shetty: Hearing “pan-India” sounds grand, but in the end, we are all Indians. No matter where you go, roots may look different, but the essence is the same. Initially, we are all diverse, but devotion is one. For example, a journalist from Uttarakhand told me they have something similar called “Manushya Aavahan.” I told him, “We also have ‘Aavahan,’ used in the same sense.” India’s roots are deeply connected to agriculture and soil. Farming is the backbone of our culture. Development and industry came later; earlier, everything revolved around agriculture. Around farming, our faith, food habits, and lifestyles developed. Even as people changed, their humanity remained connected to their roots. That’s why Kantara could connect with every village and be embraced across the country.

ETV Bharat: Does the prequel of Kantara involve the story of Shiva? Does it show his past?

Rishabh Shetty: No, it’s not Shiva’s story, nor is it from the same time period. Shiva’s tale is set in the 1990s, his father’s in the 1970s, and Raja’s in 1870. But this prequel goes way back, to the 4th–5th century. Back then, Karnataka’s first king was Kadamba. The main character here is Barman, a tribal chief. So, it’s the story of his ancestors.

ETV Bharat: Many elements shown in Kantara were also seen in blockbuster like Pushpa or upcoming Thamma. Perhaps they drew inspiration from your work?

Rishabh Shetty: Inspiration comes to everyone. Perhaps in some aspects, they were inspired by my presentation. But that’s positive. Our culture, faith, and roots always spread positivity. That’s gratifying for me.

ETV Bharat: You deserve credit for successfully turning a regional story into a hit. Now, films are being made based on hidden historical regional tales, like the upcoming Thamma and the Marathi Dashavatara, which audiences loved. Do you think a new regional story in Kantara Chapter 1 will appeal to people

Rishabh Shetty: Yes, definitely. Honestly, I never imagined Kantara would get such a response. But I was sure people in Karnataka would like it. The wrod of mouth helped the film to reach Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and eventually Hindi audiences. I am grateful to the audience for that. The new part has a different story, but the central theme remains the same which is the conflict between man and nature. Kantara is a story about the forest and its rules, so it cannot be turned into science fiction. Its narrative is rooted in rituals dedicated to God. Some of this might already be clear from the trailer.