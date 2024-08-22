Rishab Shetty Hones His Skills For Kantara: Chapter 1 With Kalaripayattu Training - See Pic

Hyderabad: Actor Rishab Shetty is pouring all his efforts into his upcoming film Kantara: Chapter 1. As he prepares to embark on the fourth schedule of this project, he is currently focused on mastering Kalaripayattu, a traditional Indian martial art. On Thursday, Rishab took to his social media handle and shared a picture from one of his practice sessions.

The photo shared on Instagram showcases his commitment to further elevating his skills. He is seen holding a small round shield in one hand and a curved sword in the other. The intensity in his expression suggests focus and readiness for action. Sharing the picture, he simply dropped a heart-shaped emoji in the caption.

Notably, Rishab showcased his dedication in Kantara by personally executing the bull race segment of the Kambala event, which highlights his determination to present unique experiences to his audience. Kalaripayattu, which is considered one of the oldest and most academically respected martial arts globally, has its roots in Kerala.

As anticipation builds for the film, the fourth schedule of shooting is set to kick off in the coming week, as per the latest report. Meanwhile, Kantara made a significant impression at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022, winning the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Rishab Shetty was also honoured with the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance in the film.

In addition to that, he is currently discussing a possible collaboration with Bollywood filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, which could open new avenues for his career.