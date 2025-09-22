ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Out: A Visual Treat You Can't Miss

A nearly three-minute-long trailer promises grand storytelling and stunning visuals. It opens with Shiva’s son arriving at the same spot where his father merged with the forest, dissolving into a circle of fire. Kantara Chapter 1 trailer hints at a classic good-versus-evil conflict. It shows the struggle of the oppressed against their oppressors. Additionally, it offers a cautionary tale of how greed can destroy everything. It weaves together human relationships with nature, folklore, and the divine, giving a glimpse of the world that the film is set in.

Hyderabad: Ever since its official announcement in November 2024, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 has remained one of the most anticipated films. The Kannada feature being developed into a franchise has captured the nation’s imagination. The film, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is now less than two weeks away from release. With curiosity at its peak and the makers holding back promotional material till the very last stretch, the much-awaited trailer finally dropped today. Need we say that it has taken over the internet in no time?

Going by the trailer, Kantara: Chapter 1 looks set to live up to the hype that has surrounded it. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the movie delves into the ancient origins of the Bhoota Kola ritual, once again brought to life by Rishab Shetty, who is the leading man and has also co-written and directed the film. The prequel also carries wider significance, as it forms part of Hombale’s ambitious five-year slate, with the Bengaluru-based studio committing an investment of Rs 3,000 crore in films across four South Indian languages.

The screenplay has been co-written by Rishab, Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru. Alongside Rishab, the cast includes Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Cinematographer Arvind Kashyap and editor Suresh Sankalan bring their craft to the film, while B Ajaneesh Loknath returns with the music after his much-loved score in the original. Ajaneesh and Kashyap were both part of the original film as well.

The world of Kantara

Rooted deeply in the folklore of coastal Karnataka, Kantara told the story of a village protected by a local deity and its clash with the forestry department. The prequel will travel further back. It will trace the origins of this pact between the deity and a troubled king and also tell about an ancient promise meant to protect not just the people, but also the land and its spirit.