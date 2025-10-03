Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty's Prequel Opens To Solid Rs 60 Cr, Jr NTR Hails Film's Success
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 opened with a massive Rs 60 crore on Day 1, receiving critical acclaim and praise from superstar Jr NTR.
Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, has opened to a thunderous response at the box office. Released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the film is not only one of the most high-profile Kannada films ever but also among the biggest festive pan-India releases of 2025.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 collected an estimated Rs 60 crore on its opening day across India. This remarkable start ranks it among the year's biggest debuts, even outdoing the first day collections of other big films like Saiyaara (Rs 22 crore) and Chhaava (Rs 31 crore).
For context, the first film Kantara opened relatively modestly at merely Rs 2 crore but turned into a behemoth word-of-mouth blockbuster, collecting over Rs 309 crore in India and Rs 407 crore globally. Given that the prequel has already started creating new benchmarks on day one, expectations for its long-run performance are sky-high.
Occupancy Rates
The movie saw phenomenal occupancy throughout theatres, especially in Karnataka. On Thursday, the 2nd of October, 2025, the total Kannada occupancy was 88.13%.
Morning Shows: 73.56%
Afternoon Shows: 96.14%
Evening Shows: 90.78%
Night Shows: 92.04%
Jr NTR Congratulates Rishab Shetty
The success of the movie also came in praise from top industry personalities. Superstar Jr NTR took to his social media handle X to offer congratulations to the team, writing, "Congratulations to the team of #KantaraChapter1 on scoring a resounding success. @shetty_rishab sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mindblowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir's vision."
Congratulations to the team of #KantaraChapter1 on scoring a resounding success.@shetty_rishab sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mindblowing actor and a brilliant director.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 2, 2025
About Kantara Chapter 1
Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is set in 300 CE during the Kadamba dynasty. The movie delves into the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual, blending mythology, tribal wars, and spiritual practices. Rishab plays the character of Berme, a Naga Sadhu and a fierce warrior, and the rest of the cast features Jayaram as King Vijayendra, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara.
Bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films, the film has music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap and editing by Suresh Mallaiah.
