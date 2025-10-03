ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty's Prequel Opens To Solid Rs 60 Cr, Jr NTR Hails Film's Success

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, has opened to a thunderous response at the box office. Released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the film is not only one of the most high-profile Kannada films ever but also among the biggest festive pan-India releases of 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 collected an estimated Rs 60 crore on its opening day across India. This remarkable start ranks it among the year's biggest debuts, even outdoing the first day collections of other big films like Saiyaara (Rs 22 crore) and Chhaava (Rs 31 crore).

For context, the first film Kantara opened relatively modestly at merely Rs 2 crore but turned into a behemoth word-of-mouth blockbuster, collecting over Rs 309 crore in India and Rs 407 crore globally. Given that the prequel has already started creating new benchmarks on day one, expectations for its long-run performance are sky-high.

Occupancy Rates

The movie saw phenomenal occupancy throughout theatres, especially in Karnataka. On Thursday, the 2nd of October, 2025, the total Kannada occupancy was 88.13%.

Morning Shows: 73.56%