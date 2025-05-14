Kantara: Chapter 1 'Faces One Obstacle After Another', But Rishab Shetty Pushes Ahead With Shooting

Hyderabad: Kantara, the Kannada blockbuster, is back with its much-anticipated prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, directed and led by Rishab Shetty. The first instalment was made on a budget of Rs 16 crores and grossed over Rs 400 crores globally. It was celebrated for its unique storytelling centred around the coastal deity and won acclaim both in India and abroad for portraying the rich cultural and natural beauty of Karnataka.

However, since the commencement of the prequel's shoot, Kantara Chapter 1 has faced a series of unfortunate events. The production, backed by Hombale Films, has experienced multiple hurdles, some tragic and others controversial.

One of the biggest shocks to the team came with the sudden demise of actor Rakesh Poojari, a talented artist and winner of Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, who suffered a fatal heart attack. Before this, junior artist MF Kapil from Kerala passed away while he was reportedly swimming in a river and drowned, following the wrap-up of a shoot. Hombale Films clarified that the incident did not occur during or at a film shoot, stating that it was Kapil's personal time and urging the public not to associate the tragedy with the production.

In addition to personal losses, the film also faced logistical setbacks. A massive set built near Kundapura was destroyed by a sudden storm, resulting in major financial losses. Furthermore, a mini-bus carrying junior artists met with an accident near Jadkal while returning from a shoot.

Putting together these issues, the team has been accused of using explosives in the forest area of Hassan, allegedly causing harm to the environment and wildlife, which stirred controversy and invited criticism.

Despite these mounting challenges, Rishab Shetty and the Hombale Films team remain resolute. Sources close to ETV Bharat revealed that Rishab Shetty continues to follow the guidance of the coastal deity Panjurli Daiva and has sought divine intervention to overcome the obstacles. The team has not issued any complaints but has instead leaned on their spiritual beliefs to push forward.

"It is true that Kantara: Chapter 1 has been facing one obstacle after another since the film started. Rishabh Shetty has also continued shooting the film as per the orders of Varahi Panjurli Daiva," said a member of the production team.

Narasimhalu, president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, applauded the courage and determination of Hombale Films. "Talk has started in the industry about the challenges facing Kantara: Chapter 1. However, the courage of Hombale Films should be admired. If the film has been facing one problem after another since the start of the film, some producers would have stopped the film halfway. However, due to the firm decision of Hombale Films and Rishabh Shetty's faith in Panjurli Daiva, they have continued working. Let the shooting be completed as soon as possible and the film based on the story of the divine be released," said Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President Narasimhalu.

Kantara Chapter 1, which also stars Sapthami Gowda, Jayaram, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad, is set for a grand pan-India release this year on October 2.