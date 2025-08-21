Rini Ann George Breaks Silence On Harassment By Young Politician: 'I Will Not Hesitate To Reveal The Name'

Hyderabad: Actress and model Rini Ann George has once again spoken out about her bad experience with a young political leader, saying she is facing a severe cyber attack after her revelation. The newcomer actress had earlier alleged that the leader, who is also a current MP, had repeatedly sent her obscene messages and invited her to a five-star hotel, promising to book her a room.

George said the bad experiences began three and a half years ago. She explained that she never expected such behaviour from a public representative. "I had initially advised him, 'Don't do this.' He is a young leader who is growing up and should be a role model for society. But in response, the leader mocked, 'What happened to political leaders who are involved in major cases of sexual harassment?'" she recalled.

She added that she had informed the party leadership about the matter. However, she alleged that the leader went on to receive more positions in the party. "This hurt me. Even if I had not taken this issue seriously, I realised that many women had bad experiences with him when I saw the allegations made about this leader on social media recently," she said.

Rini Ann George stressed that she did not want to turn her revelation into a political issue or an election debate. She explained, "There is no politics in my revelation. This issue has been brought to the attention of many leaders. I am not ready to clarify more than what I said the other day."

She also stated that many women have contacted her with similar stories but are unwilling to speak openly. "I want to ask which woman these politicians who were unable to protect the women in their family will protect?" she questioned.

George said she has now decided to speak out after seeing similar allegations surface on social media. "I decided to speak as I saw recently on social media that many women have faced similar issues. None of these women are speaking a word about it. So I thought of speaking for all," she said.

She made it clear that she is aware of the risks. "He is a person who thinks about everything very carefully. I know who I am coming out against and how powerful he is. I need time to think. I should not be forced to reveal who I have made the allegations against. I will not hesitate to reveal the name of the young leader if it is necessary," she added. At present, George has not filed an official complaint. She said she hopes the party of the leader will take action on its own.