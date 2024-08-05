Rimi Sen Reacts to Plastic Surgery Speculations: 'I Too Want to Get It Done, But...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rimi Sen has now reacted to the latest plastic surgery accusations after her Instagram photos became widely shared. "It is just Botox, fillers, and PRP-plastic surgery karne ki zaroorat nahi padhi," laughs off the actor. Rimi Sen has been out of the spotlight for years, but a chance Reddit post thrust her back into the news.

The actor made headlines after her most recent photos began to circulate on social media. People assumed she had had surgery because of her changed appearance. "Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai... if it's in a good way, it's very good for me," she says when asked about the same by a media house. She further adds: :Bina plastic surgery karaye hi log bol rahe hain. I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else."

"One shouldn’t need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India, who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50. Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai," she quips.

Sen continues, "I currently see two doctors for consultations and treatment. They really help me to look good. Shayad logon ko meri latest pics mein skin achha lag raha hoga mera. Anyone can look good by using these things, and having discipline. But if you are calling what I have done bad, then tell me how can I correct it, so I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong. I can say isko correct kar do."

The actor featured in rom-coms in the early 2000s with prominent roles in films like Dhoom, Golmaal-Fun Unlimited, and Johnny Gaddaar. The 42-year-old was also a part of Bigg Boss season 9. She was evicted from the house after 7.5 weeks.