Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Apology To Shalini Passi Was Edited Out From Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives - Here's Why

Hyderabad: A pivotal moment on the latest season of Netflix India's hit reality show, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, involved an unexpected incident between Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi. During a dinner scene, Riddhima accidentally spilled wine on Shalini, leaving the latter visibly surprised when no immediate apology came from Riddhima. Fans noted the awkwardness and the moment became one of the season's key talking points.

However, Karan Johar, who produces the series through his Dharmatic Entertainment, clarified in a recent virtual chat with all seven show participants that Riddhima did, in fact, apologize to Shalini - just not on camera. Johar explained that Riddhima's apology happened in Mauritius a couple of days later, but the scene was cut due to poor visibility, as it was filmed at night. According to Johar, the scene showed Riddhima apologising, with Shalini graciously accepting and moving on.

Yet, Shalini indicated during the virtual chat that the incident still lingers for her. "The apology came on day 2 or day 3. I'm okay; I honestly don't care," Shalini remarked, suggesting that while she's put it behind her, the incident left her with lingering emotions. She added that watching re-runs isn't necessary for her, as she vividly remembers the event and how it made her feel. Shalini also shared that, while she continues to meet Riddhima socially, it may take some time for her to fully come to terms with the event.

On bonding with her castmates, Shalini revealed she hadn't planned on forming friendships, as the show seemed to position Delhi wives against their Mumbai counterparts. Shalini got along well with some cast members, as Bhavana Pandey mentioned their good vibes at a Diwali party hosted by Manish Malhotra. However, Shalini felt a bit left out by her own team.

The third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives brought together Mumbai's Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh, with new Delhi entrants Shalini Passi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Chawla. The reality show continues to blend glitzy escapades with real emotions, captivating viewers with its drama, glitz, and high-profile friendships.