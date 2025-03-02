Forbes' 2024 Richest Actors Revealed: Dwayne Johnson Leads With Massive Earnings; Check Out Top 10

Hyderabad: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tops the 2024 list of the world's highest-paid actors with a staggering $88million, as per the American business magazine Forbes. It brings the actor back to the premier position after four years, having earned his income mostly from lucrative deals such as his starring role in Amazon's Red One, his executive producer role in Moana 2, and royalties from older films.

For Red One, he was reportedly paid $50m as his fee. Next up, Moana 2 went on to gross over $1 billion at the box office, confirming Johnson's sizeable earnings in the film. Among the slate of projects, Martin Scorsese's next movie shall see Johnson in a role, and there is also an anticipated A24 biographical comic about UFC fighter Mark Kerr, a clear indication of Johnson's target earning capacity.

In second place is Ryan Reynolds, with earnings of $85 million. Reynolds has had a glorious year, not just as the star of Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed over $1.3 billion globally, but also as a producer and co-writer. In addition to his lead roles in films, Reynolds has been involved in multiple other projects, including the Hulu series Welcome to Wrexham, making him one of the most versatile stars in Hollywood.

Kevin Hart ranks third with $81 million, showing the strength of his diversified career. From starring in Borderlands to releasing stand-up specials and running a weekly podcast for Spotify, Hart has cemented his position as one of the busiest stars in the industry. His partnerships with DraftKings and Chase has helped him maintain a steady stream of income across platforms.

Comedian and television mogul Jerry Seinfeld takes the fourth spot with $60 million, mostly thanks to his ongoing stand-up career and earnings from Seinfeld. The 70-year-old also found success with his Netflix project Unfrosted, which he directed and starred in.

Rounding out the top five is Hugh Jackman, who earned $50 million last year. The actor's participation in Deadpool & Wolverine helped boost his earnings, making it one of the most lucrative projects of his career. The iconic role of Wolverine brought Jackman an enormous payday, showing that even after years in the game, he is still in very high demand.

There are more than a few names worth noticing in the top ten. Brad Pitt tied with George Clooney for sixth place with $32 million and $31 million, respectively, thanks to films such as Wolfs, and their work with their production companies. Nicole Kidman took the eighth spot with $31 million, fuelled by her success in both TV miniseries and film, while Adam Sandler and Will Smith rounded off the top ten with $26 million.