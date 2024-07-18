Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl, Express Gratitude To Well-Wishers For Their Blessings

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have embarked on a new chapter in their lives as parents with the addition of a baby girl into their family. The couple, who tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act in 2020 and celebrated their union in 2022, welcomed their first child on Tuesday, July 16, and shared the news today, July 18.

In a joint statement shared on Thursday, the delighted parents expressed their joy, stating, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

Earlier, Richa had taken to Instagram on July 14 to share her anticipation and emotions as she awaited the arrival of her little one. In a heartfelt post, she confessed that although she sometimes felt lonely in her discomfort, she never felt alone, and always sensed that someone was listening in.

Meanwhile, speaking of their professional endeavours, Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar, where she essayed the character of Lajjo. The series is currently streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal's last on-screen appearance was in Mirzapur 3, where he reprised his role as Guddu Pandit. The series premiered on Prime Video on July 5.

The news of Richa's pregnancy was first announced in February, and now, the couple is relishing this new milestone in their lives. As they embark on this exciting journey, their fans and well-wishers are sending in their congratulations and best wishes.