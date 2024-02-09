Richa Chadha - Ali Fazal Expecting Their First Child Together

Hyderabad: Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Friday announced their pregnancy on social media through a cute post. The actors are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. They broke the good news via their official Instagram handles with a sweet post.

Sharing the news, Richa and Ali wrote: "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world 🥰." The two shared two slides in the Instagram post. The first slide had 1+1=3 written on it, while the second slide had a lovely picture of the two looking at each other.

As soon as the lovebirds broke the news on social media, their fans and well-wishers chimed in the comment section to pour congratulatory messages. Reacting to the news, Mrunal Thakur wrote: "Yayyy congratulations." Ayushmann Khurrana too wished the couple on embracing parenthood. He dropped a heart emoticon on the post. Several other B-town celebs joined the celebratory mood as they dropped heart emojis on the post.

For the unversed, Richa and Ali got married during the lockdown, but they only celebrated with friends and family after the lockdown eased. They got married lawfully in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act. In 2022, they held haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and reception festivities.

The two also ventured into production together. Their debut film from their production studio titled Girls Will Be Girls earned the Audience Award and the Special Jury Award for lead actor Preeti Panigrahi in the World Cinema Dramatic Entry category at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024. Their award-winning film Girls Will Be Girls opened at the Sundance Film Festival last month.