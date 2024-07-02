Richa - Ali's Girls Will Be Girls Wins Big at IFFLA; Former Thanks Team, Says 'This Film Is a Gift That Keeps on Giving'

Hyderabad: Girls Will Be Girls, produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, has received widespread recognition at some of the world's most renowned film festivals. The film has now earned the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024, adding to its already impressive lineup of awards. On this memorable occasion, Richa shared a heartfelt message for the entire team. Richa resorted to Instagram to express her gratitude in a special post.

She wrote, "Before the day ends, I'd like to express my gratitude to the Girls Will Be Girls team - this film is a gift that keeps giving! We will always be proud! Following a successful run at Transylvania International Film Festival @transilvaniafilm, where we received the Grand Jury Prize, and the Biarrtiz Film Festival in France, our humble film earned the Grand Jury Prize at @indianfilmfestival!"

The Heeramandi actor, who is all set to embrace motherhood with her husband Ali Fazal, said, "I wish we could travel, but the reason is that @alifazal9 and I are bringing in a little home production. Chadha also praised director Shuchi Talati, saying, "At @pushingbuttonsstudios, we want to tell stories that move, take India to the global stage, and discuss the human experience! I love my friend Shuchi Talati, she is legendary, as you will see."

The actor ended the note saying, "Very soon, we hope to bring this lovely film to India, it is an Indian film after all and we want our people to see it and hear the amazing track @snekhanwalkar has created! Girls Will Be Girls premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as well.

It is bankrolled by Chadha and Fazal's joint business Pushing Buttons Studios, in association with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films. The film, directed by Shuchi Talati, is a gripping story about a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It chronicles the story of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious emergence is connected with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

