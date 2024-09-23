Watch: Rhea Singha Crowned Miss Universe India 2024, Set to Represent Country at Global Competition

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rhea Singha was crowned Miss Universe India 2024 and is slated to represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant. The grand finale took place on Sunday in Jaipur, Rajasthan, filled with excitement as Rhea emerged victorious, securing the prestigious title.

Overflowing with joy after her win, Rhea expressed her gratitude in an interview, saying, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."

Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024 (Video source: ANI)

Urvashi Rautela, Miss Universe India 2015 and a judge at the event, shared her thoughts, expressing hope that "India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year." She emphasised, "I feel what all the girls are feeling. The winners are mind-blowing. They will represent our country very well in Miss Universe, and I am hopeful that India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year. All the girls have been hard-working, dedicated, and extremely beautiful."

With her new title, Rhea Singha is now gearing up to represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 competition, set to take place later this year in Mexico. Rhea is an 18-year-old Gujarati. Her dedication and commitment make her a promising contender in the upcoming global event.