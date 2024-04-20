Revisiting Vijay, Trisha's Ghilli: Actress Walks down Memory Lane, Shares Glimpses from Film

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 7:51 PM IST

Vijay and Trisha's 2004 Tamil blockbuster Ghilli was re-released in a few theatres across Tamil Nadu on its 20th anniversary. Trisha shared glimpses from the film on social media, expressing excitement, while fans celebrated the opportunity to relive the movie's magic in theatres.

Hyderabad: The 2004 blockbuster movie Ghilli, featuring Vijay and Trisha, was re-released in a few cinemas across Tamil Nadu on April 20, marking the film's 20th anniversary. Trisha recently shared numerous glimpses from the film on her social media account and expressed her excitement over the film's re-release in theatres.

Sharing the film's glimpses on her Instagram handle on Saturday, Trisha wrote in the caption, "If this is not coming full circle I don’t know what is♥️🥹🧿 Woke up to FDFS BLOCKBUSTER vibes AGAIN🌟 2004♾️2024 #ghilli #GhilliFDFS #GhilliReReleased." (sic)

Fans were seen rejoicing in theatres and relishing the chance to watch the movie again, with social media flooded with videos of their celebrations. Ghilli joins a series of popular Tamil films such as Vaaranam Aayiram, 3, Aalavandhan, and Muthu that have been re-released in theatres.

Ghilli, a remake of the 2003 Telugu movie Okkadu, narrates the tale of Velu (played by Vijay), a Kabaddi player who finds himself in a web of troubles in Madurai after rescuing a young girl named Dhanalakshmi (portrayed by Trisha) from the menacing gang leader Muthupandi (played by Prakash Raj) during a kabaddi match trip.

The film, which also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Janaki Sabesh, Dhamu, and Tanikella Bharani, received high praise and emerged as a commercial hit. Ghilli continues to be cherished by fans as one of Vijay's finest works and a timeless Tamil classic that can be watched over and over again.

