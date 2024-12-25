ETV Bharat / entertainment

Retro Title Teaser Out: Suriya Stuns in Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Love Story

The title teaser of Suriya's 44th film Retro was unveiled on Christmas. The film is a love story directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Suriya Stuns in Retro Title Teaser
Suriya Stuns in Retro Title Teaser (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Tamil cinema star Suriya's eagerly awaited 44th film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is officially titled Retro, with the first look teaser being unveiled on Christmas Day. The announcement has sent waves of excitement among fans, as the collaboration between the versatile actor and the acclaimed filmmaker holds significant anticipation in the South Indian film industry. The teaser was shared by Suriya on his official X page, along with a festive Christmas message, building excitement ahead of the film's release in the summer of 2025.

Retro, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Karunakaran, and Jayaram, has been generating buzz ever since its first look. The film marks a significant departure from Suriya's usual high-octane action roles, as director Karthik Subbaraj has confirmed that Retro is a love story, not an action-packed drama. The tagline 'Love, Laughter, War' from the first look gave fans a glimpse of the film's emotional and complex narrative, with elements of romance and intense drama expected to unfold.

Despite some initial speculation that the film could be titled Johnny, as a tribute to Suriya's look reminiscent of Rajinikanth in the 1980s classic Johnny, the film has officially been named Retro. This decision has sparked even more curiosity, as Karthik Subbaraj is known for his tribute-laden work, particularly his admiration for the superstar Rajinikanth.

The Retro title teaser features gripping visuals, with Suriya's character promising to change his ways for the love of his girlfriend, played by Pooja Hegde. The teaser also hints at the dynamic roles played by Joju George, Karunakaran, and others. Music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, whose captivating score enhances the mood of the teaser.

Suriya's previous film, Kanguva, was met with mixed reviews, but fans are hopeful that Retro will mark his strong comeback. Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX, a sequel to his 2014 hit, was a commercial success, further raising expectations for Retro.

