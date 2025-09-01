Restored Do Bigha Zamin To Premiere At Venice: Why Bimal Roy's 1953 Film Still Remains Essential Viewing

Hyderabad: The restored 4K version of Bimal Roy's 1953 classic Do Bigha Zamin will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival's Classics section on September 4. Almost seven decades since its original release, the film continues to inspire audiences around the globe with its timeless vision of realism, empathy, and social commentary.

A landmark of Indian film, Do Bigha Zamin was one of the first films to introduce Italian-style neo-realism to India, away from the studio-bound fantasy epics of the era. Roy's story, set around a debt-ridden farmer, Sambhu Mahato, played by Balraj Sahni, humanised rural India's plight with a realism seldom found in 1950s Hindi cinema.

The core of the story is Sambhu's fight to save his two acres of land from a greedy landlord. Unable to repay the debt, he is compelled to go to Calcutta, where he works as a rickshaw puller and his young son shines shoes to maintain the family. Despite their tireless efforts, Sambhu eventually loses his land to the relentless march of industrialisation.

Roy drew inspiration from Italian neo-realist masterpieces such as Vittorio De Sica's Bicycle Thieves (1948), which had shown him how cinema could combine artistry with urgent social concerns. Shot extensively on real locations, Do Bigha Zamin became a radical departure from melodramatic storytelling.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director of the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), while speaking to a newswire, said, "Till Do Bigha Zamin, the films of the time were usually shot in studios, and melodrama and mannered acting were the order of the day. With this film, Bimal Roy showed his contemporaries that cinema could step out into the streets, capturing life as it is."

The Venice premiere comes after a painstaking three-year restoration project led by the Criterion Collection, Janus Films, and FHF. The project was not without challenges. The original camera negative, stored at the National Film Archive of India, had severe damage from mould, water, and torn frames.

"We discovered that the negative was incomplete and in poor condition. Fortunately, the British Film Institute had a 35mm dupe negative from the 1950s, which helped us reconstruct missing elements like the opening titles and the final reel," said Dungarpur.

Restoring the sound proved equally challenging. "The soundtrack had portions where the sound was missing or severely disturbed. It required meticulous effort to repair and bring it back to life," he added.

After the repair work, the materials were sent to L'Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, one of the world's foremost restoration labs, where the film was restored in 4K. The involvement of Criterion and Janus also ensures that the film will reach international audiences with the care and context it deserves.

Why Do Bigha Zamin Remains Essential

Seven decades later, Roy's masterpiece remains a mirror to contemporary issues. Themes of displacement, urban migration, and the rural-urban divide remain strikingly relevant in present-day India.

"The deep humanism and compassion that Bimal Roy showed in Do Bigha Zamin highlighted the plight of the marginalised issues that are still so relevant today. The film reflects cinema’s power to endure across generations," he said.

Roy's own life deeply informed the narrative. His family recalls that Do Bigha Zamin was almost an "unspoken autobiography". Cast off from his home in East Bengal during Partition, Roy never recovered from that painful dislocation. His sympathies towards the destitute are directly illustrated in Sambhu's plight.

The performances, on the other hand, take the story even further. It is widely accepted that Balraj Sahni's delicate but deeply moving performance of Sambhu is among his best, if not his best, performance. His naturalistic acting rooted Sambhu's struggles in both the personal and the universal experience with his performance.

Moreover, Salil Chowdhury's music themselves were interwoven in the narrative of the film and was layered with a strong sense of hope, despair, and resilience, which made the power of the film even more impactful.

Veteran filmmaker and lyricist Gulzar, who began his career as an assistant to Bimal Roy, expressed his admiration, saying, "It's amazing that Do Bigha Zamin is restored and will be shown in Venice. Not many know that the story was originally inspired by a poem by Rabindranath Tagore. Bimal-da's cinema was poetry in motion."

Do Bigha Zamin holds a unique place in world cinema. It was the first Indian film to win the Prix International at the Cannes Film Festival in 1954, placing Indian social realism on the global stage years before Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali (1955).

Satyajit Ray himself once observed of Bimal Roy: "He swept aside the cobwebs of the old tradition and introduced a realism and subtlety that was wholly suited to the cinema."

The Venice premiere will be attended by Roy's family - daughters Rinki Roy Bhattacharya and Aparajita Roy Sinha, son Joy Bimal Roy, alongside Dungarpur. The restored film will also have two additional screenings at the festival.

For Roy's family, the Venice presentation is not only a celebration of cinema but also a homecoming of sorts. "After watching Bicycle Thieves, our father hoped Indian cinema would follow its deeply moving humanist vision," they said in a joint statement. "In the brief lifetime accorded to him, he transformed Indian cinema and stirred collective consciousness with his parables."

The restoration of Do Bigha Zamin is part of a larger mission by the Film Heritage Foundation to rescue endangered Indian classics across languages and regions. Recent projects include Shyam Benegal's Manthan (1976), Aribam Syam Sharma's Manipuri gem Ishanou (1990), and the Odia film Maya Miriga (1984). Upcoming efforts will focus on films like John Abraham's Amma Ariyan (1986) and Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah (1972).

As Dungarpur notes, "Each of Bimal Roy's films, whether Madhumati, Bandini, or Devdas, is a milestone in Indian cinema. Restoring them guarantees his legacy will live on for future generations."

Essentially, Do Bigha Zamin has a timeless, universal truth that cuts across the ages and frontiers. As Dungarpur aptly describes: "At the heart of both the Italian neo-realist films and Indian social realism lies a humane and compassionate view of humanity and its frailties. That is why these films endure."

Seven decades after it first touched audiences, Roy's masterpiece is poised to do so again, and this time in 4K clarity on the world stage at Venice.