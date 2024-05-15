'Respect Emotions': GV Prakash Reacts to 'Hurtful Discussion' over His Separation from Saindhavi

Hyderabad: Singer Saindhavi and composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar announced their separation on May 13 after 11 years of marriage. Despite calling it a mutual decision, there was unnecessary chatter around his personal life. Now, the singer has issued a statement asking for respect in these testing times. He addressed the trolls and explained that they decided to part ways amicably in an Instagram post.

GV released a statement in Tamil announcing that their separation was mutual and that the needless remarks were affecting the parties involved. In order to stop these hurtful remarks and trolling, he wrote: "It's disheartening to see people debating about the union or separation of two people without proper understanding. Making remarks about someone's private life solely because they are a celebrity is inappropriate. Have Tamil people lost so much dignity that they are oblivious to the harm their remarks could cause to others?"

His statement translated from Tamil further read: "Our friends and family have been informed of the cause for our separation. We gave this decision a lot of thought before making it. I'm writing to let you know that your remarks, regardless of your motivations, are hurtful. Please be mindful of everyone else's feelings. I want to thank everyone for their help."

For the unversed, the two had tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2013. Before marriage, they had a stable relationship for more than ten years. They welcomed a daughter, Anvi, into the world in 2020.