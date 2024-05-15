ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Respect Emotions': GV Prakash Reacts to 'Hurtful Discussion' over His Separation from Saindhavi

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 15, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

Updated : May 15, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

GV Prakash issues statement over trolling post divorce announcement
GV Prakash issues statement over trolling post divorce announcement(Instagram)

Singer-actor GV Prakash and Saindhavi announced separation a couple of days ago. Now, in a new social media post, the actor addresses trolls talking about their personal lives post their separation announcement.

Hyderabad: Singer Saindhavi and composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar announced their separation on May 13 after 11 years of marriage. Despite calling it a mutual decision, there was unnecessary chatter around his personal life. Now, the singer has issued a statement asking for respect in these testing times. He addressed the trolls and explained that they decided to part ways amicably in an Instagram post.

GV released a statement in Tamil announcing that their separation was mutual and that the needless remarks were affecting the parties involved. In order to stop these hurtful remarks and trolling, he wrote: "It's disheartening to see people debating about the union or separation of two people without proper understanding. Making remarks about someone's private life solely because they are a celebrity is inappropriate. Have Tamil people lost so much dignity that they are oblivious to the harm their remarks could cause to others?"

His statement translated from Tamil further read: "Our friends and family have been informed of the cause for our separation. We gave this decision a lot of thought before making it. I'm writing to let you know that your remarks, regardless of your motivations, are hurtful. Please be mindful of everyone else's feelings. I want to thank everyone for their help."

For the unversed, the two had tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2013. Before marriage, they had a stable relationship for more than ten years. They welcomed a daughter, Anvi, into the world in 2020.

Read More

  1. Best Decision for Each Other: GV Prakash and Saindhavi Confirm Divorce after 11 Years of Marriage
  2. Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth File for Divorce after 18 Years of Marriage
  3. Chay-Sam, and Sobhita Dhulipala under the Same Roof for the First Time Raises Eyebrows Online
Last Updated :May 15, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

TAGGED:

SAINDHAVIGV PRAKASH DIVORCEGV PRAKASH REACTS TO TROLLSGV PRAKASH SAINDHAVI DIVORCEGV PRAKASH OVER CHATTER ON DIVORCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.