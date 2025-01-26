Republic Day 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Allu Arjun, Others Share Messages of Patriotism

Hyderabad: Today marks India's 76th Republic Day and it saw an outpouring of love and patriotism from celebrities across industries, who took to their social media platforms to express their pride and gratitude for the nation. The occasion celebrates India's adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950.

On the special occasion, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a simple yet meaningful message on X (formerly Twitter), wishing everyone a "Happy Republic Day." Akshay Kumar also shared a deeply emotional video tribute, paying respect to the sacrifices of India's soldiers. In his caption, he reminded his followers that 'freedom is not only our right, but also our responsibility' and emphasised honouring the freedom India enjoys today because of the sacrifices made in the past.

Bollywood's eternal heartthrob, Priyanka Chopra, wished her fans a 'Happy Republic Day' through an Instagram post, celebrating the spirit of unity and democracy that the day represents. Similarly, Allu Arjun extended his wishes through his Instagram story, sending his love to his fans. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared an inspiring message on X, calling Republic Day a reminder of India's strength, rooted in its people, and encouraged his followers to honour the past while working for a stronger future.

Sunny Deol, whose iconic films like Border and Heroes have long cemented his reputation as a symbol of patriotism in Indian cinema, shared a group picture holding the national flag, accompanied by his son Rajveer Deol. Actor Shilpa Shetty also embraced the spirit of the day by posting a video of herself waving the tricolor flag. She shared a heartfelt message, calling herself a 'proud Indian' and highlighting the significance of Republic Day in her caption, "Yeh desh mera ghar hai, aur iski shaan meri pehchaan."

Actor Sunny Deol (Photo: Instagram)

Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian work, also shared a special post. He posted pictures of his recent meeting with the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers, extending his Republic Day greetings while holding the Indian flag. Other celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also marked the occasion with their posts, echoing the theme of unity and strength.

The Republic Day celebrations in India also saw a grand display of cultural diversity and military strength with the annual parade at Kartavya Path, which attracted widespread attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion with a message of unity and hope for a prosperous India.