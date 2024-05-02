Report: Ankita Lokhande Turns down Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 3 Starring Shanaya Kapoor

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 2, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande, Karan Johar
Ankita Lokhande, Karan Johar ()

Bigg Boss fame Ankita Lokhande reportedly turned down an offer to join Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 3, with Shanaya Kapoor set to lead the film. However, the reasons behind Ankita's decision remain undisclosed.

Hyderabad: Ankita Lokhande, renowned for her TV show Pavitra Rishta and her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, was recently seen in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which stars Randeep Hooda. According to a new report, the actor was offered Karan Johar's Student of the Year 3. She is said to have turned down the offer. For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor will lead the third season of Student of the Year (SOTY).

According to a source close to Ankita, the actor declined the opportunity to be a part of Karan Johar's project for reasons best known to her. "Yes, Ankita was approached for Student of the Year 3. I am not sure what role she was offered, but she was invited to be a part of the SOTY franchise. However, she refused the offer, and no one knows why," the insider claimed to a newswire.

Karan Johar will introduce Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor to the OTT realm with Student of the Year 3, which will reportedly air on Disney+ Hotstar. Shanaya Kapoor's film debut will not be Karan's Bedhadak, but rather Mohanlal's pan-India blockbuster Vrushabha. Karan recently shared information about Student of the Year 3 at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh where he talked about the online series.

He stated, "Reema Maya will direct the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way, not mine, since if I enter Reema Maya's world, I will only add to the illusion." Karan Johar's 2012 high-school drama Student of the Year (SOTY) launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Seven years later, Student of the Year 2 (2019) was released. The second film, directed by Puneet Malhotra, introduced Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria to the film industry; they costarred with Tiger Shroff. Now, four years later, the high school movie franchise is coming up with its third edition.

Read More

  1. Karan Johar Drops Major Hint about Student of the Year 3 Headlined by Shanaya Kapoor
  2. Shanaya Kapoor drops major update on debut film Vrushabha's release date as she poses with Mohanlal

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.