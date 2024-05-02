Report: Ankita Lokhande Turns down Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 3 Starring Shanaya Kapoor

Hyderabad: Ankita Lokhande, renowned for her TV show Pavitra Rishta and her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, was recently seen in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which stars Randeep Hooda. According to a new report, the actor was offered Karan Johar's Student of the Year 3. She is said to have turned down the offer. For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor will lead the third season of Student of the Year (SOTY).

According to a source close to Ankita, the actor declined the opportunity to be a part of Karan Johar's project for reasons best known to her. "Yes, Ankita was approached for Student of the Year 3. I am not sure what role she was offered, but she was invited to be a part of the SOTY franchise. However, she refused the offer, and no one knows why," the insider claimed to a newswire.

Karan Johar will introduce Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor to the OTT realm with Student of the Year 3, which will reportedly air on Disney+ Hotstar. Shanaya Kapoor's film debut will not be Karan's Bedhadak, but rather Mohanlal's pan-India blockbuster Vrushabha. Karan recently shared information about Student of the Year 3 at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh where he talked about the online series.

He stated, "Reema Maya will direct the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way, not mine, since if I enter Reema Maya's world, I will only add to the illusion." Karan Johar's 2012 high-school drama Student of the Year (SOTY) launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Seven years later, Student of the Year 2 (2019) was released. The second film, directed by Puneet Malhotra, introduced Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria to the film industry; they costarred with Tiger Shroff. Now, four years later, the high school movie franchise is coming up with its third edition.