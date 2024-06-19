Renukaswamy Murder Case: Postmortem Report Reveals Darshan's Fan's Death by Shock, Internal Bleeding

Hyderabad: Bengaluru: In the most recent development in the gruesome murder of Kannada actor Darshan's fan Renuakswamy, the postmortem report reveals the 33-year-old died due to shock, internal bleeding from injuries. A copy of the remand petition prepared to be submitted to the court by the Kamakshipalya station police investigating the case was made available to ETV Bharat. "Death is due to shock and Hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries sustained," read the report submitted by the doctor who conducted the postmortem examination of Renukaswamy's dead body.

The doctor reported that the death occurred due to bleeding due to shock and strong blows. The police have also sent the postmortem report to the forensic science laboratory. The security guard who was guarding the shed in Pattanagare where Renukaswamy was killed, recorded his statement in the court.

The police have also sought the help of the State Fire and Emergency Services Department to find the mobile phones thrown away by the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. The police have been searching for the mobile phones of Renukaswamy and one accused Raghavendra for the last 11 days. A video was recorded on the mobile phone of accused Raghavendra while attacking Renukaswamy in the shed at Pattanagere.

Also, there are other elements in Renukaswamy's mobile phone, including the messages that angered the accused. Another accused Pradosh has stated that he threw them into the Raja Canal of Sumanahalli. Following that, police who conducted a spot inspection near Rajakaluve searched for the mobile phones with the help of BBMP civic workers.

So far, spot inspections have taken place in the shed in Pattanagere in the presence of the main accused including actor Darshan and his friend Pavitra Gowda. Besides, spot inspections were conducted at the accused Pradosh's residence in Girinagar. For the unversed, Renukaswamy was a native of Chitradurga and his body was discovered from Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru on June 9.