Renukaswamy Murder Case: Judicial Custody of 17 Accused Including Actor Darshan Extended Till July 18

Bengaluru: A local court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of 17 individuals, including Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda, who are involved in the Renukaswamy murder case, until July 18. The accused, currently lodged in Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons, were produced before the magistrate via video conferencing as their judicial custody came to an end.

Police sources revealed that the murder was allegedly caused by 33-year-old Renukaswamy's obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan and eventually led to the killing. Renukaswamy, a devoted fan of the actor, was found dead near a stormwater drain adjacent to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.

According to Bengaluru police sources, Raghavendra, a member of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga and one of the accused, lured Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar under the false pretence of a meeting with the actor. It was in this shed that Renukaswamy was allegedly subjected to torture and ultimately murdered.

The post-mortem report indicates that Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, succumbed to shock and haemorrhage resulting from multiple blunt injuries. Police sources have implicated Pavithra Gowda, accused number one, as the primary cause of the murder, alleging that she conspired with the other accused, instigated them, and actively partook in the crime.