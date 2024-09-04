ETV Bharat / entertainment

Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Police File 3991 Page Chargesheet against Darshan, 16 Others

Hyderabad: In a dramatic development in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Bengaluru Police have filed a comprehensive chargesheet against Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 16 others. The chargesheet, spanning nearly 3,991 pages, was submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Wednesday. It highlights the significant role played by Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and their associates in the heinous crime.

The police investigating the murder case of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy informed that they have submitted 10 files of 07 volumes including 231 pieces of evidence collected in the investigation so far. The document includes evidence ranging from eyewitness accounts and forensic reports to CCTV footage. According to the chargesheet, Renukaswamy, an auto driver, was brutally murdered after allegedly sending offensive messages to Pavithra.

The evidence gathered includes forensic confirmation of bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, CCTV footage of his movements, and detailed statements from witnesses and police officers. The chargesheet of approximately 4000 pages was curated under the guidance of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, Bengaluru West Zone Additional Police Commissioner Satish Kumar, a team including DCP Girish of West Division, ACP Chandan Kumar of Vijayanagar Sub Division, and officers and staff.