ETV Bharat / entertainment

Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Police File 3991 Page Chargesheet against Darshan, 16 Others

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

The Bengaluru Police files an extensive 3,991 page chargesheet in the Renukaswamy murder case, against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 16 others. The document includes substantial forensic evidence and witness statements.

Bengaluru Police Submit Extensive Chargesheet in Renukaswamy Murder Case
Bengaluru Police Submit Extensive Chargesheet in Renukaswamy Murder Case (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In a dramatic development in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Bengaluru Police have filed a comprehensive chargesheet against Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 16 others. The chargesheet, spanning nearly 3,991 pages, was submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Wednesday. It highlights the significant role played by Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and their associates in the heinous crime.

The police investigating the murder case of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy informed that they have submitted 10 files of 07 volumes including 231 pieces of evidence collected in the investigation so far. The document includes evidence ranging from eyewitness accounts and forensic reports to CCTV footage. According to the chargesheet, Renukaswamy, an auto driver, was brutally murdered after allegedly sending offensive messages to Pavithra.

The evidence gathered includes forensic confirmation of bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, CCTV footage of his movements, and detailed statements from witnesses and police officers. The chargesheet of approximately 4000 pages was curated under the guidance of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, Bengaluru West Zone Additional Police Commissioner Satish Kumar, a team including DCP Girish of West Division, ACP Chandan Kumar of Vijayanagar Sub Division, and officers and staff.

The chargesheet underscores the brutal nature of the murder, with Renukaswamy suffering severe injuries and electrocution before his death. It also reveals that Darshan was involved in planning and executing the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Renukaswamy, along with attempts to mislead the police.

Read More

  1. Kannada Actor Darshan Shifted to High-Security Bellary Jail After Leaked Photos Cause Uproar
  2. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Karnataka Govt Rejects Request For Home Cooked Meal For Actor Darshan
  3. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Darshan Took Rs 40 Lakh from Friend to Meet Expenses of 'Cover-Up'

Hyderabad: In a dramatic development in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Bengaluru Police have filed a comprehensive chargesheet against Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 16 others. The chargesheet, spanning nearly 3,991 pages, was submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Wednesday. It highlights the significant role played by Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and their associates in the heinous crime.

The police investigating the murder case of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy informed that they have submitted 10 files of 07 volumes including 231 pieces of evidence collected in the investigation so far. The document includes evidence ranging from eyewitness accounts and forensic reports to CCTV footage. According to the chargesheet, Renukaswamy, an auto driver, was brutally murdered after allegedly sending offensive messages to Pavithra.

The evidence gathered includes forensic confirmation of bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, CCTV footage of his movements, and detailed statements from witnesses and police officers. The chargesheet of approximately 4000 pages was curated under the guidance of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, Bengaluru West Zone Additional Police Commissioner Satish Kumar, a team including DCP Girish of West Division, ACP Chandan Kumar of Vijayanagar Sub Division, and officers and staff.

The chargesheet underscores the brutal nature of the murder, with Renukaswamy suffering severe injuries and electrocution before his death. It also reveals that Darshan was involved in planning and executing the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Renukaswamy, along with attempts to mislead the police.

Read More

  1. Kannada Actor Darshan Shifted to High-Security Bellary Jail After Leaked Photos Cause Uproar
  2. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Karnataka Govt Rejects Request For Home Cooked Meal For Actor Darshan
  3. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Darshan Took Rs 40 Lakh from Friend to Meet Expenses of 'Cover-Up'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANNADA ACTOR DARSHANSANDALWOOD NEWSACTOR DARSHAN THOOGUDEEPARENUKASWAMY MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.