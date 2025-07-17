Renuka Shahane Weighs In On Marathi Language Row: 'Do Not Like People Who...'

Actor, director, and cultural ambassador Renuka Shahane is known for her infectious smile and unforgettable roles in 90s classics like Hum Aapke Hain Koun. But in a recent interview on a podcast, Shahane shed light on far more than film nostalgia. She freely expressed herself in regard to her passionate position on language, cultural inclusion in Mumbai, her initial experience with Shah Rukh Khan, and her love affair with husband Ashutosh Rana, all with honesty and insight.

Although she described herself in many ways, the issue that generated a big response online was her honest understanding of the Speak Marathi movement and the tense language debate in Mumbai.

When asked about the cultural environment in Mumbai, Shahane was very clear: "It should not be about speaking it fluently. It is about respect. If you have been residing there for a very long time, it is good to not only know the local language, the local culture, but just to be respectful more than anything." It's not about the speaking of it much more than the intention of wanting to, you know, respect it."

The actor emphasised that language isn't merely a tool for communication but also a gesture of empathy. "I do not like people who do not feel the necessity to be accommodating of the local language and local culture. I do not like violence at all… Going into a place where Marathi is not spoken and just slapping two or three people, it's not going to help the language in any way."

Switching gears, Shahane charmed listeners with her story of falling in love with actor Ashutosh Rana. "We fell in love over the phone… on good old MTNL landlines," she said. Despite their stark differences, she said they found peace in their conversations, "like chalk and cheese… but very comfortable."

Recalling her early days on Circus with Shah Rukh Khan, she said:" Shah Rukh is the kind of professional everybody should dream to be… He makes no distinction between a spot person and a producer."

In the professional space, Renuka Shahane's third directorial project, a Marathi animation short film Loop Line, was screened at the 2025 New York Indian Film Festival on June 21. The film portrays the emotional deprivation and the unvoiced fight that Indian housewives face in traditional, patriarchal homes.