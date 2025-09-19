ETV Bharat / entertainment

Remembering Zubeen Garg: The Rockstar Who Also Stood Up for Animals

Zubeen Garg, regarded as the 'Northeast Rockstar,' entertained millions with his music and also stood for compassion, speaking for the voiceless.

Remembering Zubeen Garg: The Rockstar Who Also Stood Up for Animals (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 19, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST

Hyderabad: Assam’s beloved singer, composer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg is no more. The 52-year-old artiste passed away in Singapore after a tragic accident during a trip to attend the Northeast Festival. News of his untimely death has left his fans across the Northeastand the rest of the country in deep shock.

While Zubeen will always be remembered for his music, from Assamese classics to Bollywood hits like Ya Ali from Gangster (2006), he was much more than just a singer. He was a voice for social causes, unafraid to take a stand when it mattered.

In 2018, animal welfare organisation PETA India honoured him with its Hero to Animals Award for speaking out against animal sacrifice at Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple. At a Bihu function that year, Zubeen had urged people to shun the practice. Back then he said that compassion must come before cruelty. His call echoed strongly because it came from someone who was both deeply rooted in Assamese culture and widely admired as an artist.

Back then, Zubeen was lauded because he put his might behind the cause and gave strength to the movement against animal sacrifice.

Zubeen was also associated with People for Animals (PFA), another well-known animal rights group. In receiving the award, he joined a list of Indian celebrities recognised by PETA for their compassion, including Asin Thottumkal, Cyrus Broacha, Zarine Khan, Rani Mukerji and Dia Mirza’s production house.

Zubeen touched millions of hearts with his music and will continue to do so. But his compassion went beyond the stage. He spoke up for those who had no voice of their own. As fans grieve his loss, it is this side of him that makes his memory even more special. Zubeen was not just the rockstar of the Northeast. He was also a cultural icon who believed in kindness.

