Remembering Zubeen Garg: The Rockstar Who Also Stood Up for Animals

Hyderabad: Assam’s beloved singer, composer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg is no more. The 52-year-old artiste passed away in Singapore after a tragic accident during a trip to attend the Northeast Festival. News of his untimely death has left his fans across the Northeastand the rest of the country in deep shock.

While Zubeen will always be remembered for his music, from Assamese classics to Bollywood hits like Ya Ali from Gangster (2006), he was much more than just a singer. He was a voice for social causes, unafraid to take a stand when it mattered.

In 2018, animal welfare organisation PETA India honoured him with its Hero to Animals Award for speaking out against animal sacrifice at Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple. At a Bihu function that year, Zubeen had urged people to shun the practice. Back then he said that compassion must come before cruelty. His call echoed strongly because it came from someone who was both deeply rooted in Assamese culture and widely admired as an artist.