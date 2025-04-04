Remembering Manoj Kumar: Ten Iconic Films That Defined 'Bharat Kumar's Career

Hyderabad: Manoj Kumar, the legendary actor and filmmaker, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Born on July 24, 1937, Kumar rose to prominence with his compelling performances and direction in films that celebrated national pride and social values. His deep sense of patriotism, evident in his films, earned him the affectionate title of 'Bharat Kumar.'

Over his illustrious career, he won a National Film Award, seven Filmfare Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992. In 2015, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema, for his invaluable contribution to the film industry. On April 4, 2025, he passed away, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations. Here, we revisit ten of his most iconic films that defined his career and immortalised his name in Indian cinema.

1. Woh Kaun Thi? (1964)

An early hit in his career, this haunting thriller saw Kumar play a doctor entangled in a supernatural mystery. Starring opposite Sadhana, the film became a classic in the suspense genre and is remembered for its haunting soundtrack. Woh Kaun Thi? marked a stark departure from his patriotic roles.

2. Shaheed (1965)

A defining biopic on Bhagat Singh, this film showcased Kumar's early inclination towards patriotic roles. His portrayal of the legendary freedom fighter resonated deeply with audiences and established him as a national icon. The film was widely appreciated by critics and the public, and even the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri praised Kumar's powerful performance in the film. Shaheed not only stood out for his portrayal of the legendary freedom fighter but also for its soundtrack with songs like Sarforishi Ki Tamanna and O Mera Rang De Basanti Chola.

3. Gumnaam (1965)

Loosely based on Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, this suspense thriller saw Kumar among a group of strangers stranded on a mysterious island. The film became an instant hit and is still regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest mystery thrillers.

4. Upkar (1967)

The film that cemented Manoj Kumar's status as 'Bharat Kumar,' Upkar was a landmark in Indian cinema. Inspired by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,' Kumar not only acted but also wrote and directed this powerful story of a selfless farmer-soldier. The film won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film and became an All-Time Blockbuster. Its song Mere Desh Ki Dharti remains an anthem of patriotism in India till date.

5. Patthar Ke Sanam (1967)

A romantic drama filled with betrayal, secrets, and emotional depth, this film showcased Kumar's versatility as an actor. With a memorable soundtrack composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the song Patthar Ke Sanam remains a timeless classic. Apart from Kuamr, the film features Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Pran, Mehmood, Lalita Pawar, and Aruna Irani in prominent roles.

6. Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

In this critically acclaimed film, Kumar played Bharat, the son of a freedom fighter who moves to Britain and is shocked by the cultural decay among Indians abroad. Through his journey, the film contrasted Indian values with Western influences. The movie was a huge success both in India and overseas, running for over 50 weeks in London and breaking box office records in the UK.

7. Shor (1972)

A deeply emotional tale, Shor featured Kumar as a father determined to make his mute son speak again. This poignant drama was one of his finest performances and highlighted his ability to portray deep emotional conflicts beyond his patriotic persona. Manoj Kumar not only acted in the film, but he also wrote and directed it.

8. Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)

A socially charged drama tackling unemployment, corruption, and dignity, this film had Kumar portraying an idealistic elder brother struggling to provide for his family. With an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman, the film was the highest-grossing film of 1974 and an All-Time Blockbuster.

9. Sanyasi (1975)

Reuniting with director Sohanlal Kanwar, Kumar played a religious-minded man struggling with faith and materialism. The film was a blockbuster and secured his fourth and final Filmfare nomination for Best Actor.

10. Kranti (1981)

One of the biggest patriotic hits of all time, Kranti was an epic tale of India's struggle against British rule. Featuring a stellar cast, including Dilip Kumar, Hema Malini, and Shashi Kapoor, the film was a grand spectacle of revolution and heroism. It topped the box office charts and became the most successful film of the 1980s.

A Lasting Legacy

Manoj Kumar's cinematic journey was defined by his unwavering love for India and its culture. His films were not just for entertainment, they were powerful statements on nationalism, societal issues, and human values. His ability to blend patriotism with storytelling made him an unparalleled figure in Indian cinema.