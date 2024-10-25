ETV Bharat / entertainment

Remembering KK: Google Doodle Honours the Musical Legend

Google Doodle honours Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, celebrates the legacy of the iconic Indian playback singer.

Google Doodle Pays Tribute to KK
Google Doodle Pays Tribute to KK (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Google paid tribute to Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known as KK, a much-loved Indian playback singer whose enchanting voice and romantic ballads have left an indelible mark on the music landscape on Friday. Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, KK's musical journey began after he completed his education at Kirori Mal College, where he briefly ventured into marketing before fully dedicating himself to music.

KK's breakthrough moment came in 1994 with a demo tape that led him to perform numerous commercial jingles, paving the way for his illustrious career. His Bollywood debut arrived in 1999 with the heart-wrenching Tadap Tadap from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The same year, he released his debut solo album, Pal, which quickly garnered immense popularity. The album's tracks, including the title song and Yaaron, became timeless anthems that resonated with listeners across generations.

Throughout his career, KK showcased remarkable versatility, recording over 500 Hindi songs and more than 200 tracks in regional languages such as Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. He also recorded around 3,500 jingles in 11 languages, establishing himself as one of India's most prolific playback singers. His contributions earned him multiple accolades, including six nominations for the Filmfare Awards and two Star Screen Awards.

KK passed away tragically on May 31, 2022 shortly after delivering a powerful final performance in Kolkata, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy. In honour of his contributions to Indian music, a statue was erected in the city where he last performed. KK will always be remembered as one of India's most talented and cherished artists.

Read More

  1. Liam Payne, Former One Direction Star, Passes Away at 31 After Fatal Balcony Fall
  2. SP Balasubrahmanyam 4th Death Anniversary: The Self-Taught Legend Who Ruled the World of Playback Singing for over 50 Years
  3. Exclusive: Shilpa Rao Looks Back on Journey from Stage Shows to Bollywood Stardom

Hyderabad: Google paid tribute to Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known as KK, a much-loved Indian playback singer whose enchanting voice and romantic ballads have left an indelible mark on the music landscape on Friday. Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, KK's musical journey began after he completed his education at Kirori Mal College, where he briefly ventured into marketing before fully dedicating himself to music.

KK's breakthrough moment came in 1994 with a demo tape that led him to perform numerous commercial jingles, paving the way for his illustrious career. His Bollywood debut arrived in 1999 with the heart-wrenching Tadap Tadap from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The same year, he released his debut solo album, Pal, which quickly garnered immense popularity. The album's tracks, including the title song and Yaaron, became timeless anthems that resonated with listeners across generations.

Throughout his career, KK showcased remarkable versatility, recording over 500 Hindi songs and more than 200 tracks in regional languages such as Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. He also recorded around 3,500 jingles in 11 languages, establishing himself as one of India's most prolific playback singers. His contributions earned him multiple accolades, including six nominations for the Filmfare Awards and two Star Screen Awards.

KK passed away tragically on May 31, 2022 shortly after delivering a powerful final performance in Kolkata, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy. In honour of his contributions to Indian music, a statue was erected in the city where he last performed. KK will always be remembered as one of India's most talented and cherished artists.

Read More

  1. Liam Payne, Former One Direction Star, Passes Away at 31 After Fatal Balcony Fall
  2. SP Balasubrahmanyam 4th Death Anniversary: The Self-Taught Legend Who Ruled the World of Playback Singing for over 50 Years
  3. Exclusive: Shilpa Rao Looks Back on Journey from Stage Shows to Bollywood Stardom

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOLLYWOOD SINGER KKKK GOOGLE DOODLELATE SINGER KKKRISHNAKUMAR KUNNATHSINGER KK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.