Remembering KK: Google Doodle Honours the Musical Legend

Hyderabad: Google paid tribute to Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known as KK, a much-loved Indian playback singer whose enchanting voice and romantic ballads have left an indelible mark on the music landscape on Friday. Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, KK's musical journey began after he completed his education at Kirori Mal College, where he briefly ventured into marketing before fully dedicating himself to music.

KK's breakthrough moment came in 1994 with a demo tape that led him to perform numerous commercial jingles, paving the way for his illustrious career. His Bollywood debut arrived in 1999 with the heart-wrenching Tadap Tadap from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The same year, he released his debut solo album, Pal, which quickly garnered immense popularity. The album's tracks, including the title song and Yaaron, became timeless anthems that resonated with listeners across generations.

Throughout his career, KK showcased remarkable versatility, recording over 500 Hindi songs and more than 200 tracks in regional languages such as Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. He also recorded around 3,500 jingles in 11 languages, establishing himself as one of India's most prolific playback singers. His contributions earned him multiple accolades, including six nominations for the Filmfare Awards and two Star Screen Awards.

KK passed away tragically on May 31, 2022 shortly after delivering a powerful final performance in Kolkata, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy. In honour of his contributions to Indian music, a statue was erected in the city where he last performed. KK will always be remembered as one of India's most talented and cherished artists.