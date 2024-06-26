'Remember You Also Have a Family,' Says Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai to Trolls Attacking Her and Kids

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai and her children, Aadhya and Akira, in the past few days have been subjected to trolls. Now, Renu has taken to her Instagram handle to respond to the social media handles spreading hatred. The trolls targeted Renu after a picture of Pawan Kalyan with his wife Anna Lezinova and kids Aadhya and Akira went viral from his oath ceremony.

For the unversed, a photo of Pawan Kalyan with his lovely wife Anna Lezhneva and his children from his second marriage with Renu Desai, Akira and Aadhya, was circulated by meme pages alleging Renu of cropping the picture and then posting it. Responding to the hate culture, Renu questioned how humans are evolving into insensitive creatures.

Her post read: All of you horrible insensitive people making memes and cracking jokes on how i will crop this picture and post please remember you also have a family. My daughter cried a lot today morning when a nasty meme page popped up on her instagram explore page making fun of her mother. All of you making fun of celebrities and politicians family once remember that you also have mothers, sisters and daughters at home."

She further cursed them saying, "Remember the pain my daughter experienced today and how her tears will give you bad karma. Remember that Polina and Mark also will get affected by the insensitive comments and memes. All you meme page administrators are horrible horrible humans and you will carry this curse of a mother on you."

Talking about the viral image, actor-politician Pawan can be seen dressed in a classic white kurta-pajama combo. His wife, Anna, was dressed elegantly in a modest yet graceful cotton sari. His son, Akira, wore a traditional red shirt and vesti, while his daughter, Aadhya, looked gorgeous in a violet kurta.

This emotional family moment was caught during Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony on June 12, which was attended by several high-profile dignitaries. The occasion also saw Pawan Kalyan take his oath as Deputy Chief Minister in Naidu's cabinet. Pawan, an actor turned politician, won by a huge margin in Andhra Pradesh's 2024 Assembly elections from the Pithapuram seat.