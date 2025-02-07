ReLIFE, Clannad & More: 5 Best Anime Series That Will Tug At Your Heartstrings And Make You Cry

Hyderabad: Anime is a medium known for its ability to evoke a wide spectrum of emotions, from joy and laughter to heartbreak and tears. While many series focus on action-packed adventures or lighthearted romance, some delve deep into narratives that leave audiences emotionally devastated yet profoundly moved. These heart-wrenching stories often make unforgettable experiences out of the themes, including young love and friendship, loss, illness, and challenges of growing up. Some of the best picks for tear flow even from the stoniest of viewers are these five anime series listed below.

1. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

Author: Wataru Watari

Genre: Drama, Romance, Slice of Life

Written by Wataru Watari, this Japanese light novel series follows Hikigaya Hachiman, an antisocial high school student with a warped view of life and no friends or lover. His life changed when his teacher compelled him to join the "Volunteer Service Club".

The plot revolves around two loners, the pragmatic Hachiman Hikigaya and the lovely Yukino Yukinoshita, who, despite their opposing personalities and values, serve and advise others as part of their school's Service Club, aided by the joyful and sociable Yui Yuigahama. It focuses on the different social circumstances that teenagers confront in high school, as well as the psychology that drives their relationships.

2. ReLIFE

Author: Yayoiso

Genre: Science Fiction, Romance, Slice of Life

What if you had a chance to relive your youth and fix your past mistakes? That's the premise of ReLIFE, which follows 27-year-old Arata Kaizaki, a man stuck in a dead-end life after quitting his job. One day, he meets Ryo Yoake, who offers him a mysterious opportunity to become a test subject for the ReLIFE experiment.

This experiment enables Arata to return to high school as a third-year student, looking ten years younger. While navigating his life as a teenager again, Arata learns much about friendship, love, and the value of second chances. The series manages to balance its humour with its heartfelt moments well, and its conclusion touches hearts.

3. Clannad

Author: Key (Original Visual Novel)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Slice of Life

Often regarded as one of the saddest anime series of all time, Clannad follows Tomoya Okazaki, a disillusioned high school student who meets the kind-hearted Nagisa Furukawa. Their chance encounter sparks a journey of personal growth, friendship, and love.

While the first season presents a heartwarming high school drama, the second season, Clannad: After Story, delves into the harsh realities of adulthood. The series explores themes of family, loss, and resilience as Tomoya faces one tragedy after another. The emotional weight of the story, combined with beautifully crafted characters, makes Clannad a tear-jerking masterpiece.

4. Your Lie in April

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

This visually stunning and emotionally charged series follows Kosei Arima, a piano prodigy who loses the ability to hear his own music after the death of his mother. His life becomes colourless and monotonous until he meets Kaori Miyazono, a spirited violinist who reignites his passion for music.

As Kaori helps Kosei rediscover the joy of playing freely, their bond deepens. However, Kaori's cheerful demeanour hides a tragic secret. Set against a breathtaking soundtrack, Your Lie in April is a story of love, healing, and the courage to move forward despite heartache. Its bittersweet ending will leave viewers in tears.

5. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Author: Aka Akasaka

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

At first glance, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War appears to be a lighthearted romantic comedy. In the elite Shuchiin Academy, its plot spans the school lives of Miyuki Shirogane, its Student Body President, and Kaguya Shinomiya, Vice President. Two pretty brilliant and proud characters but both are unwilling to confess love to the other under the mistaken idea that the first to do so will "lose" out on their relationship.

What starts as a comedic battle of wits soon evolves into a heartfelt exploration of love, vulnerability, and personal growth. As the series progresses, the characters confront their insecurities and deepen their connections, making for a surprisingly emotional journey that resonates with viewers.

These anime series stand out for their ability to weave emotional narratives that stay with viewers long after the final episode. Whether exploring themes of love, loss, or the complexities of human relationships, they offer profound messages that tug at the heartstrings. Prepare yourself for an emotional rollercoaster and don't forget to keep tissues handy.