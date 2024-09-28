Release of Fawad and Mahira Khan's Pakistani Film The Legend of Maula Jatt Blocked in India

New Delhi: The landscape for cross-border film releases remains fraught with challenges. The much-anticipated release of the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, featuring the popular actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, has been met with disappointment as it will not be screened in Indian cinemas. Originally slated for October 2, the film was poised to be the first Pakistani release in India in over a decade. However, sources indicate that the decision stems from the ongoing ban on Indian films in Pakistan, which has been in effect since 2019.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a modern remake of the classic Pakistani film Maula Jatt, centering on the fierce rivalry between Noori Natt, a brutal gang leader portrayed by Hamza Ali Abbasi, and the local hero Maula Jatt, played by Fawad Khan. Despite the film’s strong narrative and star power, resistance has emerged from Indian political factions, particularly the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Ameya Khopkar, President of the MNS Cinema Wing, has been vocal in opposing the film's release. In a statement to a newswire, he declared, "We will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India," urging citizens to join their cause. He warned, "This movie will not be released. If this happens, there will be a strong agitation." Khopkar's comments underscore the emotional undercurrents tied to national sentiments, especially in light of ongoing border tensions. "Our soldiers are dying... Why do we need Pakistani actors here? Don't we have enough talent?" he questioned.

He assured that any efforts to bring Pakistani artists to India would face strong opposition. Khopkar further added, "This should be taken as a threat... How can one even think of watching movies with Pakistani actors?"

The ban on Pakistani artists in India was instituted following the Uri terror attack in 2016, and despite legal challenges to lift these restrictions, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea in November 2023. Both Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have previously made appearances in Indian cinema, with Fawad featuring in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Khoobsurat, while Mahira marked her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.