ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rekha Hugs Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda, Endearing Moment Between the Two Goes Viral

While the Bachchan family was absent, Rekha's warm moment with Big B's grandson at the Raj Kapoor centenary celebration went viral.

With a series of heartwarming moments from Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebration, Rekha's endearing moment with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has left netizens hooked.
Rekha's Endearing Moment with Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Goes Viral (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: The Kapoors, Hindi cinema's first family, recently marked the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. A grand celebration took place in Mumbai on Friday, drawing attention from fans and celebrities alike. This tribute to the iconic showman was about remembering his legacy. With a series of heartwarming moments and star-studded appearances, Rekha's endearing moment with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has left netizens hooked.

Before the Mumbai event, the Kapoor family took a significant step by traveling to Delhi to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebrations. This act of respect for Raj Kapoor's legacy was followed by a grand celebration in Mumbai. The evening marked the launch of a film festival, which began on December 13 and will run until December 15. The festival is set to showcase 10 of Raj Kapoor's most iconic films, spreading the magic of his cinema across various cities.

Among the many special moments, one that stood out was the interaction between evergreen diva Rekha and Agastya. In a heartwarming exchange, Rekha hugged Agastya and complimented him with a tender gesture, placing her hand on his cheek. Agastya, visibly touched, offered her a respectful namaste. This warm exchange between the two, captured in a viral video, is going viral on social media.

The event in Mumbai was nothing short of a spectacle, as it brought together a host of industry stalwarts and family members. The Kapoor family, ever so gracious, made a stunning entrance on the red carpet. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the star-studded gathering was a visual treat. Alongside them, the charming Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni added to the glamour of the evening.

The evening was further brightened by the presence of other prominent figures, including Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahesh Bhatt, and many more. Despite the absence of the Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, especially given the reported tensions following the breakup of Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is married to Raj Kapoor's granddaughter Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda, was very much a part of the festivities. Shweta and her children, Navya and Agastya, continues to share a close connection with the Kapoor family.

Read More

  1. Rekha Reveals Her Love for Amitabh Bachchan's KBC: 'I Remember Each and Every Dialogue'
  2. Rekha playfully slaps fan after posing with him, netizens react hilariously - watch viral video
  3. Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman refutes claims of live-in relationship in book, threatens legal action

Hyderabad: The Kapoors, Hindi cinema's first family, recently marked the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. A grand celebration took place in Mumbai on Friday, drawing attention from fans and celebrities alike. This tribute to the iconic showman was about remembering his legacy. With a series of heartwarming moments and star-studded appearances, Rekha's endearing moment with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has left netizens hooked.

Before the Mumbai event, the Kapoor family took a significant step by traveling to Delhi to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebrations. This act of respect for Raj Kapoor's legacy was followed by a grand celebration in Mumbai. The evening marked the launch of a film festival, which began on December 13 and will run until December 15. The festival is set to showcase 10 of Raj Kapoor's most iconic films, spreading the magic of his cinema across various cities.

Among the many special moments, one that stood out was the interaction between evergreen diva Rekha and Agastya. In a heartwarming exchange, Rekha hugged Agastya and complimented him with a tender gesture, placing her hand on his cheek. Agastya, visibly touched, offered her a respectful namaste. This warm exchange between the two, captured in a viral video, is going viral on social media.

The event in Mumbai was nothing short of a spectacle, as it brought together a host of industry stalwarts and family members. The Kapoor family, ever so gracious, made a stunning entrance on the red carpet. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the star-studded gathering was a visual treat. Alongside them, the charming Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni added to the glamour of the evening.

The evening was further brightened by the presence of other prominent figures, including Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahesh Bhatt, and many more. Despite the absence of the Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, especially given the reported tensions following the breakup of Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is married to Raj Kapoor's granddaughter Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda, was very much a part of the festivities. Shweta and her children, Navya and Agastya, continues to share a close connection with the Kapoor family.

Read More

  1. Rekha Reveals Her Love for Amitabh Bachchan's KBC: 'I Remember Each and Every Dialogue'
  2. Rekha playfully slaps fan after posing with him, netizens react hilariously - watch viral video
  3. Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman refutes claims of live-in relationship in book, threatens legal action

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

REKHARAJ KAPOOR 100TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARYAGASTYA NANDAAMITABH BACHCHANREKHA AGASTYA NANDA VIRAL VIDEO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.