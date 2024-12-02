Rekha Reveals Her Love for Amitabh Bachchan's KBC: 'I Remember Each and Every Dialogue'

Hyderabad: In a recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood legend Rekha revealed her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan's iconic game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The actor, who has been part of some of the most memorable films in Hindi cinema, spoke fondly of Bachchan and his show.

Rekha, who has worked alongside Amitabh in several iconic films, expressed how much she enjoys watching KBC regularly. During the show, host Kapil Sharma mimicked Amitabh from the show, asking his mother, "Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya?" (What did you eat before giving birth to him?). In a light-hearted moment, Rekha quickly answered 'Dal Roti. She further added, "Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hai," (Ask me, I remember each and every dialogue). This playful exchange reflected Rekha's fondness for both Bachchan and KBC.

Rekha and Amitabh shared the screen in a total of nine films, including notable hits like Do Anjaane (1976), Alaap (1977), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), and Mr. Natwarlal (1979). Their chemistry in these films was electric, and their on-screen pairing became one of the most talked-about in Bollywood. The duo's sizzling chemistry, both on and off-screen, fuelled rumours of a romantic affair in the 1970s and early 1980s.

The peak of their relationship was marked by the release of Silsila (1981), a film that remains etched in Bollywood's iconic history. The film's portrayal of a complex love triangle, starring both Rekha and Jaya Bachchan alongside Amitabh, added to their rumoured off-screen relationship. Despite not sharing screen space for more than four decades, the chemistry Rekha and Amitabh shared continues to captivate fans to this day.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which Amitabh has hosted since 2000, remains a major part of his legacy. The game show, a successful adaptation of the global format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, has become a platform for Amitabh to connect with the masses. Currently in its 16th season, the show continues to engage and entertain audiences.