'Rejection Was Blessing in Disguise': Did Hanuman Director Prasanth Varma Just Take a Veiled Dig at Ranveer Singh?

Hyderabad: Following the phenomenal success of HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, director Prasanth Varma emerged as one of Indian cinema's most sought-after filmmakers. He swiftly announced Jai HanuMan, a sequel to the hit, and another project titled Rakshas, featuring Ranveer Singh.

In a dramatic turn of events, amidst all the buzz, Ranveer Singh unexpectedly withdrew from the film due to creative differences at the eleventh hour. As both parties went their separate ways, Prasanth Varma's mysterious post on X today hinted at a possible veiled dig at Ranveer Singh.

Varma posted on X today, "One day you realise every rejection was a blessing in disguise! :)" The question now arises: Has Varma found a replacement or is he moving forward without Rakshas, focusing on other ventures?

After the success of HanuMan, Prasanth Varma was set to commence filming another project. However, Ranveer expressed keen interest in Rakshas, prompting Varma to re-chalk his plans. Ranveer and his team even traveled to Hyderabad for discussions and an extensive photoshoot for the project, further convincing Varma to prioritise Rakshas. Reports indicated that shooting had commenced with Ranveer Singh, with a three-day schedule completed. Now, with Varma's recent tweet, speculation is rife once again.

Ranveer Singh was last seen on screen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Up next, he is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. He also has Farhan Akhtar helmed Don 3 in his kitty. On personal front, Ranveer is preparing for fatherhood as his wife Deepika Padukone is expecting their baby in September.